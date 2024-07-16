YouTube to roll out Community Spaces for text-based interactions

Moreover, YouTube has reduced the emphasis on video comments over time, partly due to the negative nature of some responses, even though comments were once a cornerstone of its social interaction. Simultaneously, the platform has focused on boosting engagement within channel communities through Community Posts, which encourage more constructive interactions.

This upcoming expansion represents another move in this direction, shifting interactive elements to a different section of the app. This shift could potentially foster stronger community-building and transform YouTube into a more social platform.

For creators, this could represent a significant factor in engaging with fans and cultivating connections within the platform. The ability for fans to post and for creators to respond could serve as a substantial update, enhancing interaction through YouTube videos.

Moreover, YouTube is presently conducting trials of Community Spaces with chosen creators, with plans for wider implementation in the future.