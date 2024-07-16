Advertisment
YouTube to roll out Community Spaces for text-based interactions

The new feature scheduled for rollout will be an extension of YouTube’s Community Posts, enabling creators to publish text updates in a dedicated stream.

YouTube is testing a new feature called Community Spaces, aiming to integrate more social platform elements by enabling channel fans to engage and interact through text posts. The new feature scheduled for rollout will be an extension of YouTube’s Community Posts, enabling creators to publish text updates in a dedicated stream.

YouTube Community Posts

While YouTube made Community Posts available to all channels in June last year, providing creators with another means to engage with their fans, the platform is now seeking to involve fans in a similar manner. This move is aimed at fostering increased engagement and interaction within the app. 

Moreover, YouTube has reduced the emphasis on video comments over time, partly due to the negative nature of some responses, even though comments were once a cornerstone of its social interaction. Simultaneously, the platform has focused on boosting engagement within channel communities through Community Posts, which encourage more constructive interactions.

This upcoming expansion represents another move in this direction, shifting interactive elements to a different section of the app. This shift could potentially foster stronger community-building and transform YouTube into a more social platform.

For creators, this could represent a significant factor in engaging with fans and cultivating connections within the platform. The ability for fans to post and for creators to respond could serve as a substantial update, enhancing interaction through YouTube videos.

Moreover, YouTube is presently conducting trials of Community Spaces with chosen creators, with plans for wider implementation in the future.

