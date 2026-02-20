YouTube tests conversational AI tool on smart TVs and streaming devices

YouTube is testing its conversational AI tool on smart TVs, gaming consoles and other streaming devices.

The eligible users are expected to be able to access the feature while watching a video by selecting the ‘Ask’ button, which opens the AI tool. Viewers can choose from suggested prompts or use a microphone button to ask questions with their voice.

On TV remotes equipped with a microphone button, users can press the button to activate the tool and ask questions. For example, a viewer might ask, “What ingredients are they using for this recipe?” or “What’s the story behind this song’s lyrics?”

The test is beginning with a small group of users. The platform is later expected to provide updates about any broader rollout of the feature.

Earlier, YouTube TV has announced a new set of subscription plans, allowing users to choose from smaller channel bundles at lower prices than its main offering.

The plan is expected to cover sports, news, entertainment and family programming. The new plans are priced below the standard YouTube TV plan, which will continue to be offered.

The plan includes broadcast networks and sports channels such as FS1, NBC Sports Network and ESPN networks. ESPN Unlimited is expected to be added later this year.