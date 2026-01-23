YouTube to let creators generate AI twins in Shorts

YouTube plans to let creators create short videos using AI-generated versions of their own likeness, expanding the platform’s use of AI while introducing new controls to limit potential misuse.

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan announced the update on Wednesday in his annual letter, stating that creators will soon be able to produce Shorts featuring digital avatars of themselves. “This year you’ll be able to create a Short using your own likeness, produce games with a simple text prompt, and experiment with music,” Mohan wrote. “Throughout this evolution, AI will remain a tool for expression, not a replacement.”

Shorts is one of YouTube’s most widely used formats, averaging about 200 billion daily views, according to Mohan. He did not provide details on how creator likenesses will be generated or used, but said the feature will be added to its existing set of AI tools for Shorts. These include AI-generated clips, stickers and auto-dubbing.

The platform also plans to introduce new tools that allow creators to control how their likeness is used in AI-generated content. While creators will be able to feature their own likeness, the platform has moved to restrict unauthorised use by others.

In October, YouTube introduced likeness-detection technology for eligible creators to identify AI-generated content that uses their face or voice. Creators can request the removal of such content.

Like other social media platforms, YouTube has faced criticism over the spread of low-quality or misleading AI-generated videos. Mohan said the platform is working to limit such material while allowing creative experimentation.

“Over the past 20 years, we’ve learned not to impose any preconceived notions on the creator ecosystem,” Mohan wrote. “But with this openness comes a responsibility to maintain the high-quality viewing experience that people want.” He added that YouTube is building on existing systems used to combat spam and clickbait to reduce the spread of “low-quality, repetitive content.”

YouTube also plans to expand Shorts with additional formats, including image posts, a feature already common on rival platforms such as TikTok and Instagram Reels.