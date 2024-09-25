YouTube expands AI chatbot to premium users in the United States

YouTube is expanding access to its conversational AI tool, an AI chatbot that assists users by answering queries within video engagement options. Initially launched in November for a select group of premium subscribers in the U.S., the tool is now available to the platform's premium members using Android devices in the U.S.

The expansion remains limited to paying users, specifically premium members on Android.

Image- Social Media Today

This broader availability allows more users to experiment with the AI tool, giving the platform valuable insights into how subscribers use the chatbot and what features they find most useful. This data will likely shape future iterations of the tool.

There is a growing trend of social platforms incorporating AI chatbots to aid discovery and user interaction. While the value of an AI chatbot in the platform's context is uncertain, platforms are aligning with the broader shift towards integrating generative AI assistants.

Initially, the platform's users may continue relying on traditional search methods, but as younger generations grow up with AI as a standard tool, chatbot functionality is expected to become more prominent over time. The gradual integration reflects the platform's cautious, phased approach to expanding AI capabilities.

For now, the AI chatbot is available to a limited audience, restricted to U.S.-based YouTube Premium subscribers on Android, but future expansions are likely as the platform continues to refine the tool based on user feedback.