YouTube tests feed customisation options

YouTube is testing a feature that allows users to refine the videos recommended on their home feed by entering conversational prompts, giving them more direct control over how the platform’s algorithm selects content.

In a statement, YouTube said, “We’re experimenting with a new feature called ‘Your custom feed,’ that lets you customise recommendations for your Home feed. If you are part of the experiment, you will see ‘Your Custom Feed’ appear on your Home page as a chip besides ‘Home’. When you click into it, you can update your existing Home feed recommendations by entering a simple prompt.” The platform said the feature is meant to make suggested content easier for users to manage and encouraged those who see it to share feedback.

The test is limited, and most users are unlikely to see the option for now. If rolled out more broadly, the tool would give users a new way to directly influence what appears on their home feed beyond traditional actions such as likes, watch history or channel subscriptions.

Earlier, the platform also introduced optional color-based feeds for Premium subscribers as another way to tailor recommendations, though the company did not elaborate on whether that experiment will continue.