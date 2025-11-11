YouTube fixes payment display error in studio app

YouTube has informed creators about a technical issue that caused incorrect payment figures to appear in YouTube Studio for October. The platform clarified that the discrepancy did not affect actual payments, which remain accurate in creators’ AdSense accounts.

The issue, which led some YouTube Partner Program (YPP) creators to see unusually high or doubled earnings in their Studio payment summaries, was traced to a temporary data syncing delay in the Studio mobile app.

“This issue has been resolved! Creators affected by the YouTube Studio Payment Activity discrepancy should now see accurate earnings displayed,” the platform said in an update. It added that the issue had been resolved and confirmed that “at no point were your actual earnings or payments impacted.”

Earlier, the platform had acknowledged the glitch, stating, We’re aware of an issue where some creators are seeing unusually high or doubled earnings in YouTube Studio Payment Activity. Our teams are currently investigating and we’ll provide updates here once we know more.

The platform advised creators to verify finalised payouts directly in their AdSense for YouTube accounts while the display problem was being addressed.

The problem has since been fixed, and YouTube said creators who continue to face discrepancies should report the issue for further review.