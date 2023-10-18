YouTube launches creator-centric features and new playback controls

YouTube is adding multiple playback features and creator-focused features.

Users can now hold anywhere on the video to change the speed of the video to 2x and let go whenever they reach the part they want. Whenever users will forward or go back in the video’s scrub bar, YouTube will show the point where they started with a vibration.

Now, users can also lock the video playing to avoid mistaken taps and unlock the screen by tapping and holding the lock icon on their phones and tablets.

Furthermore, users can stabilize audio throughout the video using the playback settings menu.

YouTube is changing the playlist tab into the “You” tab which will consist of previously watched videos, playlists, downloads, and purchases along with account and channel information.

Users will be able to like and subscribe by following visual highlights whenever a creator uses those words in the video. It is unknown whether this creator-focused feature can be turned off.

YouTube will also rotate top comments constantly and newer videos will get live animation and view count updates for 24 hours.