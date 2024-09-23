YouTube tests new editing feature to address content violations

YouTube is testing a feature that allows creators to edit out violative elements from their videos to avoid age restrictions or removals due to Community Guidelines violations. The initiative is part of YouTube's ongoing efforts to provide creators with more options to handle copyright strikes and content violations, ensuring they can maintain monetisation and keep their videos available on the platform.

YouTube said in an official blog, "We’re testing a new feature that would allow creators to edit some of their content if it’s been age restricted or removed due to certain Community Guidelines violations. If the problematic portions of the video are addressed, the age restriction will be removed or the video will be put back on YouTube. Eligible creators will see the option to revise their content in Studio, and from there they can make changes to address any policy issues using a video editor. Once complete, YouTube’s policy team will review the updated version and modify the policy decision accordingly. As usual, the creator can choose to appeal instead."

Creators will see the option to revise their content in YouTube Studio if their video faces issues. They can then use an integrated video editor to make the necessary changes. After edits are made, YouTube’s policy team will review the updated content to decide if the age restriction can be lifted or if the video can be reinstated. Creators will also retain the option to appeal decisions.

This new feature builds on prior updates, such as the introduction in March of a process that highlights specific violations within a video, helping creators more easily identify issues related to demonetisation and restrictions. YouTube has acknowledged the longstanding challenges creators face when content is removed without clear explanations, and this update aims to provide more transparency and control over content compliance.

By enhancing its systems, the platform aims to assist creators in navigating the various guidelines, promoting channel growth while reducing the risk of content removal. The introduction of this editing option will offer creators another avenue to resolve issues and keep their content active on the platform.