YouTube Premium Lite plan to launch in India

YouTube has expanded its Premium Lite pilot to India, offering users a lower-cost subscription option to watch most videos ad-free at Rs 89 per month.

The move comes as YouTube Music and Premium together have surpassed 125 million subscribers worldwide, including trial accounts. Premium Lite, which has been tested in select markets over the past few years, is aimed at viewers who primarily want an ad-free experience without additional features.

The plan allows users to watch most videos without ads across devices such as smartphones, laptops, and TVs. However, ads will continue to appear on Shorts, music content, and in search or browsing results. Those seeking features such as ad-free music, background play, or offline downloads will need to subscribe to the full YouTube Premium plan.

The platform said the rollout of Premium Lite in India is underway and will be available across the country in the coming weeks. The company described the new option as part of its broader efforts to cater to varied viewer needs while continuing to support revenue opportunities for creators and partners on the platform.