YouTube has introduced a new feature that will allow creators to generate QR codes directly within the platform, which will eliminate the need for third-party apps. Previously creators relied on external services to generate QR codes, which was often limited because of ads and restricted customisation options.

📹 creators around the world: we're launching channel QR codes so you can easily share your channel on or offline!



to find your QR code in the YouTube app 📲: tap "You" > “Share channel” > “QR code”



🎞️ learn more here: https://t.co/fiD4tqElAD — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) August 28, 2024

However, this new feature simplifies the process, making it seamless and user-friendly. Now channels can be easily shared through scannable QR’s enhancing accessibility and increasing engagement.

This update is expected to benefit creators and viewers both. It offers an efficient way to grow an audience by providing a quick and easy method of sharing content which helps the creators and on the other hand, the viewers gain an easier way to access and explore new content.