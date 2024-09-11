YouTube rolls out 'Add Yours' stickers for shorts

YouTube is expanding its 'Add Yours' sticker for Shorts to all users after a successful trial with select participants over the past few months. The sticker encourages viewers to create their own versions of Shorts content, promoting participatory engagement.

The feature mirrors Instagram’s similar function, which was originally adapted from TikTok’s Duet option, continuing a common trend in social media where platforms replicate popular tools from competitors to retain users.

YouTube Shorts has seen rapid growth, averaging over 70 billion daily views. By introducing more participatory features, the platform aims to drive further content creation and engagement. However, this widespread replication could lead to platforms becoming indistinguishable from one another.