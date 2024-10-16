YouTube tests AI-powered reply suggestions for creators

YouTube has begun testing AI-powered reply suggestions to assist creators in engaging with their audiences more efficiently. The new feature offers editable, AI-generated comment replies tailored to match each creator’s tone and style, based on their previous interactions. This experiment is available to a small group of creators and appears in the Comments or Community tab within YouTube Studio, as well as on the mobile app.

YouTube said in an official post, “To make it easier for creators to engage with their viewers via comments, we’re experimenting with updated, AI-enhanced comment reply suggestions that give creators editable suggestions in their own tone and style. If you’re a creator in the experiment, you’ll start to see these suggestions appear in the Comments tab or Community tab in Studio (depending on which Studio experience you have) and on the YouTube mobile app.”

While this could help creators manage large volumes of comments and foster engagement, some critics question whether automating responses may reduce the authenticity of online interactions. The concern is that relying on AI for social media replies could lead to less genuine conversations, diminishing the ‘human’ aspect of engagement on these kinds of platforms.

Though the suggestions are optional and can be modified, the feature reflects a broader trend of platforms incorporating AI tools to handle increasing interaction volumes. The platform’s trial of this AI-driven feature follows a similar initiative by Meta, which allows creators to develop AI chatbots that mimic their style. Both initiatives raise concerns about the growing automation of social interactions on digital platforms.

The test will initially be limited to a select group of creators, with potential expansion in the future.





