YouTube TV and Disney reach agreement after two-week blackout

YouTube TV and Disney have reached a new distribution agreement, ending a two-week blackout that had removed Disney-owned networks from the streaming service.

The deal restores channels including ABC, ESPN and FX on YouTube TV. The agreement will allow ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer service to be available on the streaming platform at no extra cost. In addition, it will be permitted to offer select Disney networks and the Disney+/Hulu bundle in various packages.

The Disney Entertainment Co-Chairmen Alan Bergman and Dana Walden, along with ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro, said the agreement ‘recognises the tremendous value of Disney’s programming and provides YouTube TV subscribers with more flexibility and choice.’ They also said they were pleased that networks were restored in time for weekend programming, including college football.

The streaming platform, positioned as a cable alternative for cord-cutters, has faced similar disputes with other content providers in the past. A shorter blackout occurred during its previous negotiations with the OTT platform in 2022. During the latest outage, the streaming platform offered customers a $20 credit toward their next bill.

A survey cited by TechCrunch found that 24% of YouTube TV’s more than 10 million subscribers said they had canceled or planned to cancel due to the blackout. However, a YouTube spokesperson said actual churn was “manageable and does not align with the findings of this survey.”

The blackout also drew consumer frustration online, with some viewers noting interruptions to regular programming.