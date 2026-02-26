YouTube rolls out voice replies for all creators

YouTube is expanding its voice replies feature to all creators on Android and iOS via the main YouTube app or Studio Mobile. The feature allows creators to respond to comments on their videos with audio messages.

YouTube, in a video by Product Manager Lauren, who produces Creator Insider, announced the update, saying, “The wait is over. We’re happy to announce that the voice replies feature, which enables creators to reply to comments on their videos with their voice, is now available to all creators.”

The feature, first tested in December 2024, aims to help creators engage with fans in a more personal and efficient way.

It is similar to TikTok’s video replies and YouTube’s Shorts reply feature, but offers a faster audio-based option that could boost interaction on the platform.