Zee Media rebrands entire network under unified ‘Z’ identity

Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL) has announced a unified brand identity across all its national and regional news channels, marking a significant shift in the network’s visual and editorial presentation.

The new identity, centred around a redesigned ‘Z’ symbol, will be adopted by Zee Media’s national channels, including Zee News, Zee Business, and Zee Bharat, as well as its regional platforms such as Zee 24 Taas, Zee 24 Kalak, Zee Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand, Zee Bihar Jharkhand, and Zee Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh.

According to the company, the updated branding is intended to reflect a focus on clarity, consistency, and trust. The network said the move comes amid growing public demand for reliable and citizen-centric news reporting.

Speaking about the change, Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of Zee Media Corporation Limited, said: “For over three decades, Zee Media has been a trusted voice in Indian journalism. With the ‘Z’ transformation, we are reinforcing our promise to stay ahead of the curve while staying true to our roots. This evolution is designed to serve the changing needs of our audiences and stakeholders in a digital-first world. We are here not just to report news, but to shape narratives that matter, with the clarity, courage, and credibility that the ‘Z’ now boldly stands for.”

The design of the new ‘Z’ symbol is described by the network as modern, digital-ready, and reflective of India’s diversity. Zee Media said it intends the rebranding to signify a broader organisational shift, integrating its editorial direction, technological capabilities, and audience engagement under a single visual framework.

The rebranding applies to all ZMCL properties and includes changes to on-air graphics, digital platforms, and corporate materials. The company stated that the initiative is part of a broader strategy to align its operations and messaging.