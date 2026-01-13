2025 saw 37 films cross Rs 100 crore mark at Indian box office: PVR INOX Report

PVR INOX Ltd. reported several box office and admissions milestones in 2025, pointing to a continued recovery in theatrical moviegoing and steady audience demand.

December 2025 was reported to be its highest month of the year and the third-highest post-pandemic month in terms of admissions. The performance was driven by a release slate and higher engagement across premium cinema formats.

One of the major contributors was Dhurandhar, which crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at PVR INOX in December. The film has recorded a total gross box office collection of Rs 375 crore at its cinemas so far. The film showed demand during weekdays as well as early morning and late-night shows.

2025 also saw 37 films cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office, spanning Hindi, regional and international titles.

It reported openings and weekend footfalls for several Indian productions and global franchise releases during the year. The premium formats and curated programming made a growing contribution to admissions.

Dhurandhar opened across 1,250 PVR INOX screens and maintained momentum into its second weekend. Avatar: Fire & Ash was screened across all operational IMAX locations, as well as ICE, 4DX, MX4D and ScreenX formats. Both films contributed significantly to December’s admissions, supported by advance bookings and repeat viewership.

Ajay Bijli, Managing Director of PVR INOX Ltd., said, “2025 has been a defining year for PVR INOX,underscoring the strength of our execution, operating discipline, and differentiated cinema-led strategy.Our consistent focus on delivering high-quality, immersive entertainment experiences supported byeffective programming, pricing, and audience engagement initiatives has driven strong admissionsmomentum and multiple box office milestones across the year. Encouragingly, we are seeing renewedenthusiasm from younger audiences, including Gen Z, who are embracing cinemas as immersive, social destinations. With a robust content pipeline and expanding premium formats, we are well-positioned tobuild on this momentum and drive sustained growth in the years ahead.”