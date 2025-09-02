43% consumers to spend over ₹20K this festive: Report

MiQ has released its Festive Shopper Insights 2025 Report, offering a look at the evolving behaviour of India’s festive shoppers and the strategies brands must adopt to win this season.

The study, based on insights from over 4,800 festive shopping enthusiasts across India, reveals four key trends shaping consumer behaviour - the rise of the ₹20,000+ confident spender, a surge in brand discovery, an early start to advertising spends and regionally distinct festive aspirations. Nearly half of India’s festive shoppers (43%) plan to spend more than Rs 20,000 this season, according to MiQ’s Festive Shopper Insights 2025 Report.

The report identifies the core festive shoppers as high-income consumers aged 25 to 34, largely from Tier I and II cities. With higher disposable incomes, this group shows strong discretionary spending power and is particularly responsive to festive offers and deals. According to the study, these shoppers begin their purchase journey weeks in advance, making early and multi-channel advertising crucial for brands.

High digital literacy among this group also influences shopping patterns. Research begins almost six weeks before Diwali, with YouTube and social platforms dominating discovery and deal-hunting. Advertisers, in turn, are increasing their investments in video, Connected TV (CTV) and OTT, while spending on display formats declines.

The study shows that festive shoppers balance value and aspiration: 34% prioritise discounts and cashback, while 25% are influenced by flash deals, exclusives, and influencer recommendations. Gender differences were also noted, with men driving pre-festive research and women showing higher engagement closer to Diwali.

Festive trends highlighted in the report include:

The rise of India’s Rs 20,000+ shoppers:

43% of consumers plan to spend above Rs 20,000, reflecting confidence-driven spending. Key drivers include deep discounts, limited-edition launches, cashback offers, and influencer-led campaigns.

Brand discovery boom:

45% of shoppers are open to trying new brands, offering opportunities for both emerging D2C players and established companies. Tools such as digital sampling, influencer reviews, AR try-ons, and viral campaigns are shaping consumer choices.

Media gold rush and early campaigns:

Advertisers are launching campaigns more than 30 days before Diwali. Programmatic video, shoppable social media, and rich media creatives dominate spending, even as CPMs continue to rise.

Regional pulse driving aspirations:

North and Central India: higher demand for automobiles, gadgets, and appliances.

South and East India: strong rural demand for two-wheelers, tractors, and jewellery despite rising gold prices.

Urban India: softer early demand across categories, though gold remains a popular investment-led purchase.

Speaking on the findings, Varun Mohan, Chief Commercial Officer India at MiQ, says, “This festive season is no longer just about shopping; it is about cultural moments amplified by media. Our data indicates a new kind of Indian shopper who is confident, experimental and digitally led. For brands, the mandate is clear - launch earlier, speak authentically across regions, and embrace a full-funnel approach. At MiQ, we’re enabling advertisers to unlock these high-value festive moments with technology, data and creativity that deliver impact where it matters most.”