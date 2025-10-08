67% of Indian enterprises plan to appoint Chief AI officers within two years: Report

Indian enterprises are rapidly advancing AI adoption, with 67% planning to appoint Chief AI Officer (CAIO) within the next two years, according to a study by the IBM Institute for Business Value.

Currently, 25% of Indian organisations have a CAIO, reflecting growing recognition of the role as a driver of AI strategy and execution.

The study highlights executive backing for AI leadership in India. About 77% of CAIOs report robust C-suite support, including 67% who cite CEO backing. Additionally, 80% of CAIOs are consulted by other CXOs on key AI decisions, 60% report directly to the CEO or Board, and 57% were appointed internally, showing that enterprises are developing AI leadership talent from within.

Indian CAIOs are taking on broad responsibilities, combining strategy with technical oversight. The study found that defining AI strategy (70%), developing change management strategies (57%), and directing AI implementation (57%) were the top responsibilities, around 10 percentage points higher than global peers. Many CAIOs are also leading upskilling (43%) and reskilling (37%) initiatives, while 60% control their AI budgets, reinforcing accountability.

Technical expertise remains a competitive advantage, with 70% of Indian CAIOs having a data background, 73% coming from technology roles, and 50% having an innovation-focused background. While 67% of organisations are still primarily investing in AI pilots, only 18% of Indian CAIOs report AI implementation as very difficult, compared with 30% globally, suggesting a relatively optimistic execution environment.

Viswanath Ramaswamy, Vice President, Technology, IBM India & South Asia, said, “As Indian enterprises move from pilots to scaled AI adoption, the role of the CAIOs will be central to their AI transformation journeys. CAIOs will not only bridge the gap between business and technology but also set the strategic direction and keep teams aligned on shared goals. To succeed, CAIOs must develop a clear transformation roadmap with measurable KPIs, foster alignment with the C-suite on business priorities and focus on initiatives that deliver a sustainable and competitive edge.”

The study underscores that with strong leadership support and well-defined mandates, Indian enterprises are positioning CAIOs as key enablers of AI-driven growth and competitive advantage.