73% of consumers using AI for online shopping: Report

A newAdobe study has found that one in three consumers in India (33%) already use agentic AI, systems that can interpret intent, make decisions, and take autonomous action, while another 44% expect to adopt it within the next year. The adoption rate in India surpasses the Asia-Pacific average, where 28% currently use and 38% plan to use such tools.

The findings are part of Adobe’s report, From Assistants to Agents: The AI Evolution in India, based on a survey of around 2,000 Indians conducted in March 2025. The study highlights how AI is reshaping how Indians shop, create, and travel, marking a shift from passive assistance to proactive automation.

According to the report, 73% of Indian consumers now rely on AI for shopping decisions compared to 61% across APAC. About 66% prefer AI to compare products, and 61% are comfortable allowing AI to make approved purchases, each figure ahead of regional benchmarks.

Generationally, Millennials lead agentic AI adoption at 36%, followed by Gen Z and Gen X at 28% each. Overall, 83% of consumers use AI assistants for personal tasks, while 72% use them at work.

“AI assistants are no longer just experimental tools, they’re becoming indispensable digital companions,” said Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President and Managing Director, Adobe India. “India is moving fast from assistants that summarise and draft to AI agents that compare choices, surface the best deals, and complete approved bookings and purchases.”

The report shows widespread AI use across sectors: 73% of consumers use AI for online shopping, 92% for travel, and 49% for banking, figures exceeding the APAC averages of 61%, 84%, and 40% respectively. Nearly half of respondents used AI for financial tasks such as learning complex concepts (48%), tracking market trends (44%), and receiving personalised advice (62%).

In travel, 92% of users value AI for trip planning, while 91% rely on it for bookings. Around 62% appreciate AI’s ability to recommend destinations based on past behaviour, indicating growing comfort with AI-led decision-making.

The company noted it is integrating agentic AI into its existing tools, including AI Assistant in Acrobat for research and analysis, and a new creative agent in Photoshop that recommends context-aware edits. The study reflects India’s growing role as a leading market for AI adoption and innovation in everyday life.