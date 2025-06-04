73% of Indian firms see faster content creation with Gen AI; 85% expect more speed: Report

Indian businesses are at the forefront of generative artificial intelligence adoption and are successfully converting this into a return on investment, according to Adobe's 2025 AI and Digital Trends India snapshot released today. The study indicates that nearly a quarter (23%) of businesses in India are demonstrating measurable results from generative AI, the highest figure in the Asia-Pacific region.
The research, based on a survey of 345 executives and 841 consumers in India, found that executives reported significant benefits from generative AI. Key advantages include greater volume and speed of content ideation and production (73%) and increased productivity and efficiency (67%).
“Indian businesses are setting the global pace for realizing ROI on AI initiatives as most are improving scale, speed and efficiencies,” said Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President and Managing Director, Adobe India. “For further growth, businesses will need to invest in solving data challenges and adopting agentic AI to free teams from repetitive tasks and enable more meaningful interventions that deliver relevant and real-time personalized customer experiences.”
The report also highlighted that businesses are prioritising customer journey optimisation for 2025, followed by personalised experiences and leveraging AI, to drive broader business growth.
Despite these advancements, the study revealed a gap in meeting consumer demands for personalisation. While 77% of consumers want to receive personalised recommendations and offers, only 53% report currently receiving them.
The research also indicated growing consumer acceptance of AI-powered assistants, with over half preferring them for tasks such as scheduling appointments (56%), tech support (56%), and placing orders (52%). Adobe suggests this indicates consumer readiness for more advanced tools like agentic AI.
Looking ahead, 85% of executives anticipate generative AI will significantly boost content production speed and volume. However, challenges remain. Practitioners cited balancing AI with human creativity (55%) as an area requiring more work to realise generative AI's full value. Furthermore, 57% of executives identified governance, compliance, and privacy concerns as top barriers to scaling AI.
Executives in India are increasingly looking to AI and machine learning to hyper-personalise customer experiences, with 69% stating these technologies will have the most influence on their technology stack decisions over the next 12 to 24 months.