73% of Indians discover new brands while streaming on CTV/OTT: Report

Marketers in India who rely on disconnected, multichannel advertising are causing soaring ad fatigue among consumers, according to new research published by The Trade Desk Intelligence. The report, The Untapped Opportunity of Omnichannel, argues that while marketers have shifted to using multiple channels, they often execute them in silos, leading to repetitive ads, wasted media spend, and audiences tuning out.
The research found that two in three Indians get annoyed when seeing the same ad repeatedly on a single channel, and 70% report tuning out altogether as a result.
The report contrasts this multichannel siloed approach with a connected omnichannel strategy, defined as an audience-first approach that unifies three or more channels on a single platform to coordinate a campaign. The study claims this connected experience is 2.2 times less fatiguing for audiences and 1.5 times more persuasive than disconnected campaigns.
The opportunity for marketers is significant, as the report indicates 70% of Indian consumers are more likely to remember brands that advertise across multiple channels. Furthermore, 66% feel more positive about a brand when they see a consistent ad message across different platforms.
To transition to this model, the report urges marketers to understand engagement spaces. This framework analyses consumer behaviour through three lenses: Mindsets (the emotional motivation), Moments (the time and place of interaction), and Media (the channel being used). By understanding if a consumer is in a Help me decide mindset or a Keep me company mindset, marketers can better tailor messaging.
The research highlights the unique strengths of various channels in the Indian market:
CTV/OTT: A leading channel for brand discovery. 73% of Indians discover new brands while streaming, and 72% subscribe to ad-supported services, far exceeding the global average of 42%.
Audio: 77% of Indian Millennials discover new brands through audio ads.
Gaming: 81% of Millennials and Gen Z in India play games weekly, offering a highly engaged audience.
The business case for omnichannel
The report concludes that a connected omnichannel approach may drive stronger business outcomes. It cites data suggesting that connecting five channels can result in a 77% boost in Return on Investment (ROI). It also found that with each additional channel, advertisers saw an average decrease in Cost Per Acquisition (CPA) of 30%.
The findings for the India Edition report were based on a quantitative survey of 2,000 people in India. Additional neurological tests were conducted on 78 participants in the U.S. and U.K. to measure responses to connected versus disconnected campaigns.