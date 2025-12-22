77% buying processes involve AI where 40% buyers are heavy users: Report

Dentsu B2B has released the fifth edition of its Superpowers Index, a global study examining business-to-business buying behaviour across major markets and industries.

According to the report, three trends are shaping B2B buying decisions in 2025. These include a renewed focus on trust and dependability as buyers balance personal and professional priorities, increased investment in brand reputation and advocacy, and a growing emphasis on ease and speed in the buying process.

The report found that 77% of buying processes now involve the use of artificial intelligence, with 40% of buyers identified as heavy users. Brands delivering strong buyer experiences were found to close deals up to 31% faster than weaker performers, reducing sales cycles by as much as four months.

Trust remained the top decision driver for the third consecutive year, with buyers continuing to prioritise feeling secure when signing contracts. Integration with buyer processes and meeting minimum quality standards also rose in importance.

The study noted that a 10-point improvement in a brand’s Superpowers Index score is associated with a 14% increase in opportunity value. Nearly two-thirds of buyers said influencers played a role in their most recent purchase, although only 42% of marketers reported using influencer marketing effectively.

Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, dentsu, said the findings show that experience and ease are now central to B2B growth. “The Superpowers Index makes one thing unmistakably clear: growth in B2B today is being driven by experience, trust, and ease, not just product or price. As buying becomes more complex and AI raises expectations, brands that win are those that simplify decision making, build confidence across stakeholders, and deliver value beyond the transaction,” he said.

The report also highlights changes in how trust is built, with word of mouth, influencer engagement and brand reputation playing a larger role than in previous years.

DBS Bank ranked first globally in the 2025 superpower index with a score of 82, followed by UOB, Fidelity, CAT and Google. Financial services firms accounted for half of the top 10 brands.

Devang Shah, Chief Business Officer, Consumer, Industrials & Commerce, CXM, dentsu India added, “The 2025 Superpowers Index underlines a fundamental shift in B2B buying behaviour, one where trust, simplicity, and speed are no longer just differentiators but commercial imperatives. In an era defined by AI-empowered buyers and economic uncertainty, the brands that win are those that combine dependability with frictionless experiences. This year’s findings, drawn from thousands of interviews across multiple markets, make it clear that making it easy to do business and building genuine trust through reputation and meaningful engagement are what unlock growth in today’s complex global marketplace.”

Abhay Kulkarni, Managing Director, dentsu B2B India, commented, “In this year's Superpowers Index, India's leap in trust rankings signals a fundamental reset in B2B relationships - buyers are not willing to compromise on transparency and approachability. The brands that thrive are those that recognise trust isn't just earned at the point of sale but sustained through consistent execution and genuine business alignment, every single day. B2B has never been transactional. Signing the contract isn't the finish line, it is where your reputation, reach and advocacy truly begin to be tested.”

Rob Gold, Global President, dentsu B2B, added, “The Superpowers Index 2025 makes it clear: in today’s B2B landscape, trust, speed, and simplicity are the keys that unlock the door to growth. As AI reshapes the buying journey, brands that blend digital innovation with genuine human connection will be setting the most competitive pace. In a market where standing still is falling behind, The Superpowers Index is the strategic compass that helps clients navigate change and seize new opportunities with confidence.”