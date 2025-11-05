82% Indian Gen Z use AI at work; 44% worry about its long-term impact: Report

Indian Gen Z professionals are reshaping workplace expectations by prioritising flexibility, pay, and purpose over traditional long-term jobs, according to Randstad India’s 'The GenZ Workplace Blueprint' report released on November 5, 2025.

The study found that only 16% of Gen Z prefer a single full-time job, while 43% would rather hold a full-time role alongside a side hustle. About 38% plan to stay less than a year in their current jobs, signalling higher job mobility compared to previous generations.

When it comes to choosing a job, pay (29%), location flexibility (23%), and flexible hours (15%) are the most important factors. Nearly 94% of Gen Z consider long-term goals when evaluating opportunities, and better pay, flexible schedules, and work-life balance remain the strongest retention drivers.

The report also revealed mixed feelings toward artificial intelligence. While 82% of Gen Z respondents expressed excitement about AI and 83% use it for problem-solving, 44% worry about its long-term impact on jobs - a higher level of concern than older generations. Additionally, 52% actively use AI tools for learning, supported by on-the-job training (47%) and peer learning (44%).

Presenting the report, Viswanath PS, MD & CEO, Randstad India, said, ”GenZ is reshaping the workplace with a rare blend of ambition, confidence, and adaptability. They want to grow fast, learn continuously, and embrace new challenges, but they are equally uncompromising about their expectations. For them, compensation and financial stability are a given, but true engagement comes from flexibility, purpose, and opportunities to upskill. Unlike previous generations, Gen Z is not about tenure; it is about employers who invest in their growth and respect their need for balance. This shift is not a challenge but an opportunity for organizations to evolve. Employers who embed lifelong learning, inclusive cultures, and flexible policies will not just attract and retain Gen Z talent—they will build resilient, future-ready businesses.”

Milind Shah, Managing Director, Randstad Digital India, added, "The Indian Gen Z’s overwhelming preference for a 'full-time job with a side hustle' is a clear signal to the technology industry. They are a generation of digital natives who see technology as an enabler for both professional stability and entrepreneurial freedom. For us in the digital space, this translates to an urgent need to build roles that offer not just cutting-edge technology exposure, but also the flexibility and avenues for continuous AI-led upskilling they demand. Companies that actively foster this blend of technical excellence and personal autonomy will secure the next generation of top tech talent."