AI-led B2B tech searches in India rise 35% YoY: Report

Search-led discovery has become the primary way decision-makers assess tools across AI, SaaS, cloud, fintech, cybersecurity and Industry 4.0, as recorded in a report by FTA Global. FTA Global released an industry report titled B2B Indian Tech Industry: Search & Demand Trends 2025, examining how Indian enterprises discover and evaluate technology solutions.

The analysis is based on search and visibility data from major metros and fast-growing Tier II industrial hubs.

According to the study, AI-related B2B searches grew 35% year-on-year, making AI and machine learning the largest contributors to overall B2B tech search activity. Searches linked to IoT, smart factories and industrial automation rose nearly 28%, led by Tier II cities. Queries for B2B logistics, inventory software and ERP tools increased about 20% year-on-year.

The report notes that Google’s AI Overviews are reshaping online visibility, especially in AI, IoT, fintech and automation categories, increasing the importance of zero-click results and structured data.

In terms of search share, AI and Machine Learning account for 20% of total B2B tech searches, followed by fintech and insurtech at 15%, IoT platforms at 12%, and healthcare analytics, manufacturing tech and B2B e-commerce enablement at 10% each. Blockchain represents 6%, while quantum computing accounts for 3%.

The analysis shows differing trends across regions and segments. Metros contribute 66% of total B2B tech search volume, but Tier 2 cities are growing nearly twice as fast. Bengaluru leads with a 22% share, while Pune and Hyderabad show the fastest growth. Vernacular B2B tech searches increased between 20% and 30% year-on-year, alongside a rise of over 20% in near me queries.

The report also finds that 60% of B2B app-related searches are non-branded, indicating discovery-driven behaviour, while branded searches continue to grow. Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, AWS, Zoho, Salesforce and Freshworks lead overall search visibility.

Commenting on the findings, Senthil Kumar Hariram, Founder and Managing Director, FTA Global, said, “The B2B technology ecosystem is entering a phase where search behaviour is no longer linear. Enterprises are discovering solutions through AI-led answers, vernacular queries, and localised intent that did not exist at this scale even two years ago. Our report shows that brands must engineer their presence for this new discovery framework. This means building structured data, creating concise and authoritative content, and investing in regional and city-specific visibility to capture demand from the next wave of business buyers.”