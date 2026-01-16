AI & digital twins are rewiring mobility ecosystems: TCS Digital Twindex Report

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) launched its TCS Digital Twindex Report for Future-Ready Mobility 2026 at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, highlighting how AI, software-defined architectures, and digital twins are reshaping vehicles, factories, fleets, and supply chains into adaptive, learning systems.

The report notes that intelligence is moving from upstream design into real-world mobility outcomes, with software-defined vehicles, adaptive factories, and connected platforms maturing simultaneously.

Engineering and manufacturing are evolving into adaptive, intelligence-led systems, enabling continuous learning, faster decision-making, and resilience across the product and production lifecycle

Factories and supply networks are now cognitive assets, using digital twins, physical AI, and closed-loop feedback systems to dynamically sense, decide, and respond at scale.

Vehicles are transitioning into connected Physical AI assets, improving safety, reliability, sustainability, and customer experience via fleet-level learning.

Speaking on the findings, Anupam Singhal, President - Manufacturing, TCS, said, “For most people, mobility is about trust, getting where they need to go safely, reliably, and comfortably. What is changing is how intelligence is being woven into vehicles, factories, and mobility ecosystems to support that trust, often without being noticed. The TCS Digital Twindex Report for Future-Ready Mobility 2026 brings these shifts together and shows how AI-led tech is quietly improving everyday experiences, delivering Future-Ready Mobility that is more dependable, sustainable, and responsive over time.”

Ajay Wadhwa, CEO, Tata Motors Global Services Limited, said, “Over the past decade, we have witnessed a series of incremental changes. This gradual evolution accelerated significantly in the most recent two to three years, marking a period of rapid progress. However, despite these advancements, the widespread adoption of new technologies and the essential foundational work still need to catch up across many companies. As the pace of innovation continues to quicken, the coming years are poised to be truly revolutionary, ushering in profound shifts that will redefine the ways of working.”

Matt McLarty, Chief Technology Officer, Boomi, said, “Automotive is one of the most complex ecosystems in the world, spanning vehicles, manufacturing, suppliers, infrastructure, and the digital platforms that connect them. That complexity is not going away. What is changing is the industry’s ability to integrate and orchestrate intelligence across these layers, enabling smarter decisions and more connected mobility experiences.”

The report emphasises orchestrating intelligence across vehicles, manufacturing operations, suppliers, and digital platforms without adding complexity or compromising reliability. This report is focused on mobility, extending previous studies in Manufacturing, Sustainability, and Life Sciences & Healthcare to demonstrate how intelligence is now operationalised across connected vehicles, adaptive factories, and ecosystem-level mobility systems.