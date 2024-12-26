AI & human skills to shape B2B marketing: Report

LinkedIn has released its latest report, which explores key trends set to redefine B2B marketing in 2025. With AI, human connection, and authenticity taking centre stage, the platform outlines the big ideas that will shape the future of B2B marketing, offering brands actionable insights to stay ahead in an evolving landscape.

Key highlights

AI will open the doors for immersive buyer experiences : AI will unlock new possibilities for hyper-targeted and immersive content. Marketers will use AI-powered insights and advanced analytics to deliver meaningful content at scale, transforming traditional formats into interactive touchpoints. Dynamic product demos, interactive webinars, and live events will evolve into tools for deepening engagement and forging stronger connections, turning every interaction into an opportunity for lasting impact.

Problem solving will be the new superpower of B2B marketers : As AI takes over routine tasks and decisions, the real value will lie in capabilities no machine can replicate. The report's analysis shows collaborative problem-solving among B2B marketers grew by 138% from 2021 to 2023, proving it’s now a critical skill, not just a 'nice-to-have.' The marketers who thrive will combine human ingenuity with the right tools and partnerships, solving core business problems with agility and innovation.

Authenticity will be the ultimate competitive edge in B2B marketing: Authenticity will define the future of B2B marketing as trust becomes the most sought-after commodity in an age of misinformation. In 2025, successful brands will go beyond transactional narratives, focusing on humanising their presence and amplifying authentic executive voices to create meaningful connections. By grounding their marketing in transparency and trust, leaders will not only stand out but build the kind of loyalty that transforms audiences into long-term advocates.

The report also highlights key insights from LinkedIn’s 2024 Marketing Jobs Outlook Report:

India is home to the largest number of marketing jobs across APAC with a 32% increase in marketing jobs compared to 2023.

Fastest growing skills among Indian marketers: Marketing Materials Social Media Management E-commerce Optimisation Social Media Analysis Marketing Campaign Plans

Most common skills among Indian marketers: Search Engines Digital Marketing SEO Audits Social Media Marketing E-commerce SEO

:

Sachin Sharma, Director, Marketing Solutions, LinkedIn India, shared his perspective on the future of B2B marketing, “B2B marketing is entering a defining chapter where technology dazzles, but human connection seals the deal. AI will turn once-static buyer journeys into immersive experiences that feel more personal and engaging. Yet, while machines automate the ‘how,’ marketers must master the ‘why’ because tools alone won’t define success. The real advantage will belong to marketers who solve deeper business challenges with human skills and strategic clarity that no machine can replicate. Finally, in a marketplace oversaturated with content and mistrust, authenticity will become the most valued currency, helping brands cut through the noise and create relationships that are not just transactional but transformative.”