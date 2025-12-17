AI-related searches rank high among 2025 search trends: Report

India’s internet searches in 2025 reflected a mix of cultural expression, emotional language and growing interest in artificial intelligence, according to a report released by Helium AI.

The report said search behaviour during the year showed how users increasingly use search engines not only for information, but also to express identity, humour and emotion. Alongside queries related to global conflicts, elections and public policy, searches also featured slang, symbolic numbers and internet-driven cultural references.

Interest in artificial intelligence was another major theme in 2025. Searches related to AI models such as Gemini, Grok and DeepSeek ranked among the most frequent. Helium AI said this indicated a shift toward active exploration, with users increasingly turning to AI tools to learn, solve problems and create content.

Among the most widely searched terms were ‘Pookie’ and the number 5201314. The numeric term gained attention because of its Mandarin meaning, ‘I love you forever.’ Its rise highlighted the spread of cross-cultural symbols and shorthand language among Indian internet users, particularly on short-form video platforms and messaging apps.

The analysis noted that such trends suggest search is becoming part of social and cultural participation, especially for younger users, rather than a purely informational tool.

The report said search behaviour is changing from simple question-and-answer use to more generative interactions, including requests to design visuals, generate text and explore ideas.

The report noted these patterns point to broader changes in how people communicate online, including the use of emotionally coded language, hybrid cultural references and creative prompting. It said future search trends are likely to include more introspective queries, increased creative use of AI tools and greater demand for context and verification in an information-rich environment.

India’s online search behaviour in 2026 is expected to reflect deeper engagement with artificial intelligence, with early patterns pointing to changes in both what people search for and how they frame their queries, according to an analysis by Helium AI.

The analysis said users are increasingly turning to AI for introspective questions related to self-identity, emotional well-being and personal relationships. Such queries are expected to grow as people become more comfortable interacting with AI systems on personal topics.

Searches linked to creative tasks are also on the rise. Queries involving visual design, brand development, video creation and voice generation are becoming more common, with users seeking more precise prompts and stylistic control.

Another emerging trend is the use of cross-cultural digital language. The analysis noted continued growth in hybrid expressions, numeric codes and borrowed phrases as India’s internet users engage more closely with global online cultures.

The findings are based on an analysis of aggregated search trends in India during 2025.