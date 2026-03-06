Amazon is India'a Most Trusted Brand in 2026, ending Dell’s six-year run: Report

Amazon has been ranked India’s Most Trusted Brand in the Brand Trust Report (BTR) 2026 released by TRA Research, marking a major shift in the rankings of the country’s 1000 most trusted brands.

According to the 15th edition of the report, Amazon climbed 11 ranks from 12th position last year to take the top spot, ending Dell’s six-year run as the most trusted brand. Dell ranked second in this year’s report.

Honda (Motorcycle Manufacturer) moved up two places to secure the third position, while LG (Televisions) jumped 13 ranks to reach fourth place. Titan (Watches) completed the Top 5, climbing two ranks from the previous report.

Sony (Televisions) ranked sixth after slipping two places. LG (Refrigerators) rose three ranks to seventh, while LG (Washing Machines) recorded one of the biggest gains in the Top 10, jumping 30 ranks to secure the eighth position. Vivo (Mobile Phones) entered the Top 10 with a 48-rank leap to ninth position, and Flipkart (Online Retailer - Diversified) moved up 24 ranks to take the tenth spot.

The report also highlighted geographic patterns in brand trust. According to TRA Research, Mumbai emerged as India’s ‘Trust Capital,’ hosting the highest concentration of top-ranked brands across financial services, manufacturing and automobile sectors. Bengaluru followed as the second-largest hub, driven by technology and digital ecosystem companies.

Indian brands dominated the Top 50 with 27 entries across sectors such as automobiles and financial services. The United States had six brands in the list, led by Amazon’s rise to the top position. China also had six brands, including mobile brands Vivo (9) and OnePlus (32), which recorded a 103-rank surge. South Korea had five brands, with LG appearing in three categories in the All-India Top 10 - Televisions (4), Refrigerators (7) and Washing Machines (8).

The report noted several category-level changes this year. Google Pay moved ahead of PhonePe to lead the Digital Payments category after an 88 rank jump. Daikin replaced Carrier in the Air Conditioners category with a 39 rank climb to 31st place. Usha Fans overtook Crompton in the Fans category to secure the 30th position.

Other gainers included OnePlus, which jumped 103 ranks to enter the Top 50 at 32nd position, and Muthoot Finance, which rose 67 ranks to 44th place.

Speaking on the findings, N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research, said, “Trust leadership is never permanent and has to be earned every day through consistent consumer-centric actions. The dramatic shift at the top this year, with Amazon surging 11 ranks to dethrone Dell and Vivo leaping 48 positions to break into the Top 10, demonstrates how dynamic brand trust truly is. While 324 brands improved their standing, 349 saw declines and 327 either entered fresh or exited entirely - evidence that trust can be built or lost depending on brand experience, communication, and perceived authenticity. This year we see the largest brand concentrations in Televisions with 25 entries, Refrigerators with 18, and Air Conditioners with 17 - categories where technology and after-sales reliability are reshaping consumer expectations. As AI and digital ecosystems become central to brand engagement, the winners will be those who balance innovation with transparency, ensuring that technological advancement never comes at the cost of human trust.”

The report noted Consumer Electronics was the most competitive trust category this year, with 81 brands across four segments - Televisions (25 brands), Refrigerators (18), Air Conditioners (17), and Washing Machines (16). When combined with Technology and Digital categories including Mobile Phones (17), Laptops (11), and Personal Computers (6), these sectors account for 15.2% of the Top 1000 brands.

Among other brands in the Top 20, Whirlpool (Refrigerators) rose 50 ranks to 13th position, while boAt (Audio Equipments) climbed 25 ranks to reach 17th place. Samsung (Refrigerators) moved up 17 ranks to 18th position, and Kent (Water Purifiers) advanced 25 ranks to 19th place. Honda Activa also recorded a 29-rank increase to reach the 21st position.

Some brands recorded declines in the rankings. Apple iPhone dropped 14 ranks to 16th place, Hewlett Packard (Laptops) fell 32 ranks to 35th position, Samsung (Mobile Phones) slipped 38 ranks to 47th, and Maruti Suzuki (Four Wheeler – Manufacturer) declined 23 ranks to 42nd place.