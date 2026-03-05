Amazon tops India’s most trusted brands list, Dell & Honda follow: TRA report

TRA’s Brand Trust Report (BTR) 2026, which annually ranks India’s 1000 Most Trusted Brands, has been released, naming Amazon as India’s Most Trusted Brand in 2026. In a major shift at the top, Amazon surged 11 ranks from 12th position last year to claim the top spot in the 15th Edition of TRA’s Brand Trust Report, dethroning Dell, which held the top position for six consecutive years, and ranks second this year.

Honda (Motorcycle Manufacturer) climbed two places to secure the third position, while LG (Televisions) recorded a 13-rank jump to claim All-India fourth place. Titan (Watches) completes the Top 5, moving up two ranks from the previous report.

Sony (Televisions) stands in sixth position despite a slight dip of two ranks. LG (Refrigerators) has moved up three places to rank seventh, and LG (Washing Machines) has emerged as one of the biggest gainers in the Top 10, soaring 30 ranks to secure the eighth position. Vivo (Mobile Phones) has made a 48-rank leap to enter the Top 10 at ninth position, while Flipkart (Online Retailer – Diversified) has risen 24 ranks to close the Top 10 at tenth position.

The report reveals fascinating geographic brand trust patterns. Mumbai emerges as India's Trust Capital, hosting the highest concentration of top-ranked brands across Financial Services, Manufacturing, and Automobile sectors. Bengaluru follows as the second biggest Trust Hub, with its technology and digital ecosystem brands.

Indian brands dominate the Top 50 with 27 brands spanning automobiles to financial services, while the USA, despite just 6 entries,has Amazon's historic rise to #1 to take credit for. China matches American representation of six brands, with mobile disruptors Vivo (#9) and OnePlus (#32) leading a 103-rank surge. South Korea's 5 brands dincluding LG has three-category wins in All-India Top-10 in the categories of Televisions (#4), Refrigerators (#7), and Washing Machines (#8). This geographic rebalancing signals a shift from Western-centric trust to Asian manufacturing leadership.

Category leadership saw dramatic shifts this year, with Google Pay surging past PhonePe to claim the top spot in the Digital Payments category after an 88 rank leap. Daikin dethroned Carrier in Air Conditioners with a 39 rank climb to 31st place, while Usha Fans overtook Crompton inthe Fans category to secure the 30th position. Other notable climbers include OnePlus, which rocketed 103 ranks to break into the Top 50 at 32nd position, and Muthoot Finance, which advanced 67 ranks to 44th place, demonstrating that established leaders can be unseated when brands deliver consistent innovation and consumer-centric experiences.

N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research, said, “Trust leadership is never permanent and has to be earned every day through consistent consumer-centric actions. The dramatic shift at the top this year, with Amazon surging 11 ranks to dethrone Dell and Vivo leaping 48 positions to break into the Top 10, demonstrates how dynamic brand trust truly is. While 324 brands improved their standing, 349 saw declines and 327 either entered fresh or exited entirely - evidence that trust can be built or lost depending on brand experience, communication, and perceived authenticity. This year we see the largest brand concentrations in Televisions with 25 entries, Refrigerators with 18, and Air Conditioners with 17 - categories where technology and after-sales reliability are reshaping consumer expectations. As AI and digital ecosystems become central to brand engagement, the winners will be those who balance innovation with transparency, ensuring that technological advancement never comes at the cost of human trust.”

The 2026 report reveals Consumer Electronics as the most contested trust category, with 81 brands across four main categories: Televisions (25 brands), Refrigerators (18), Air Conditioners (17), and Washing Machines (16). When combined with Technology & Digital categories - including Mobile Phones (17), Laptops (11), and Personal Computers (6) – it represents 15.2% of the Top 1000. This concentration signals that Indian consumers are making trust decisions most actively in categories where technology reliability and after-sales service directly impact daily life, underscoring how post-pandemic lifestyle shifts have elevated home-centric durable goods and digital ecosystems to the forefront of brand credibility.

Among other notable performers in the Top 20, Whirlpool (Refrigerators) has recorded a massive 50-rank surge to rank 13th. boAt (Audio Equipments) has climbed 25 ranks to reach 17th position, Samsung (Refrigerators) has improved by 17 ranks to 18th, and Kent (Water Purifiers) has advanced 25 ranks to secure 19th place. Honda Activa has also demonstrated strong momentum, rising 29 ranks to 21st position.

Some brands have, however, witnessed noticeable declines. Apple iPhone has seen a sharp drop of 14 ranks to 16th position. Hewlett Packard (Laptops) has fallen 32 ranks to 35th position. Samsung (Mobile Phones) has slipped 38 ranks to 47th place. Maruti Suzuki (Four Wheeler – Manufacturer) has dropped 23 ranks to 42nd position.