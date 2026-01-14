70% APAC firms deploy AI agents as brand trust reshapes buying: Omnicom Report

Omnicom Media Asia Pacific (OM APAC) has released its 2026 Trends Report following the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, identifying key shifts in media, technology and consumer behaviour expected to shape the year ahead.

The report draws on themes observed over the past year and at CES 2026, including agentic artificial intelligence, changing models of brand influence, consumer co-creation and the creator economy. OM APAC said the analysis was based on regional and local data from third-party tools such as GWI, as well as consultations with local markets across Asia Pacific.

Speaking about the findings, Kartik Sharma, CEO of Omnicom Media India, said 2026 would be a pivotal year for the company in India. He said, “2026 is a defining year for Omnicom Media India as we move from integration to acceleration. With our arsenal of connected capabilities, our focus is on helping brands unlock growth by understanding Indian consumers, category dynamics, and the powerful role technology will play in shaping both. AI will remain a strategic force for our industry - a critical enabler powering intelligent decision-making, accelerating innovation, and redefining how brands connect with consumers. Our role is to decode what’s changing, anticipate what’s next, and translate that into real business impact for brands in India.”

Intelligent technology becomes embedded in daily life

Every day life is increasingly being shaped by technology that anticipates consumer needs and reduces manual intervention. This shift is being driven by the growing use of artificial intelligence and the consolidation of digital identities across platforms.

The use of AI has shifted from creative experimentation to assistive tasks. Since 2023, AI adoption has expanded rapidly, with 64% of key Asia-Pacific markets already using AI for productivity. In the workplace, seven out of 10 organisations are either deploying or have already deployed AI agents within their workflows.

The report also pointed to changes in digital discovery. Search engines such as Google have begun adding AI-generated overviews to search results, leading to 1.6 times more closed browsing sessions as users receive information without clicking through multiple websites.

Another emerging area is ambient intelligence, which uses passive data from sensors to understand and respond to consumer needs. This could be especially relevant in areas such as healthcare, where AI systems may detect symptoms across multiple inputs and help identify potential diagnoses.

OM APAC also highlighted the convergence of physical and digital identities. Several ASEAN countries are developing digital identity wallets, such as Singapore’s SingPass, as part of the ASEAN Digital Masterplan for cross-border identification. At the same time, regulations such as Malaysia’s Online Safety Act require social platforms to verify user identities, signalling closer alignment between personal and digital identities.

Brands should prepare for technology to be integrated across work, retail, homes and travel. For brands, this includes structuring content for LLMs and using stronger data systems, such as clean rooms, for targeting. For consumers, it means becoming more comfortable with allowing technology a degree of autonomy in decision-making.

Consumers play a more active role in brand influence

CES highlighted changing dynamics of brand influence, from consideration to purchase, as social commerce, spatial computing and AI-driven discovery expand.

Technology has enabled two-way interaction, allowing consumers to respond to brands and share opinions publicly. Social media now plays a central role in live engagement, with four in five viewers associating livestreaming with daily conversations rather than major events. This has been driven by social, gaming and e-commerce platforms adding livestreaming features that allow real-time interaction, conversions and gifting.

Second-screen behaviour is also widespread. Four in five livestream viewers in Asia Pacific use smartphones alongside other screens, following calls to action such as QR codes or links to learn more about products or join online discussions.

E-commerce has reduced the gap between large and small brands. This has given consumers more choice and increased the importance of trust. 61% of consumers believe most large companies look for ways to take advantage of them.

One in four APAC consumers is more likely to promote brands they feel involved with. Interactive tools such as livestreams, connected TV, polls and physical activations give consumers a voice while providing brands with insights for future campaigns.

Rising expectations create new opportunities

Consumer expectations for authenticity, relevance and engagement continue to rise amid fragmented attention and fast-changing cultural moments. Creators and community-led engagement remain central to building trust, particularly as social media enables niche communities to form around specific interests.

Consumers are also seeking experiences that offer emotional or personal value. Experienced luxury buyers are increasingly shifting toward luxury travel and wellness, viewing these as long-term investments. Female athletes are emerging as influential role models, inspiring not only girls but also two in five boys. Affordable indulgences, such as blind box toys, are gaining appeal through interactive experiences like unboxing or claw machines.

Understanding motivation is critical, the report said, as consumers in the Asia Pacific increasingly turn to regional brands in the luxury category for affordability, quality and a closer understanding of local needs.

Female athletes are seen as 14% more trustworthy as product endorsers, and fans are 2.8 times more likely to purchase a product endorsed by them. Two in five boys consider professional women athletes inspirational, according to the findings.

Consumers increasingly see value beyond products or services, focusing instead on the lifestyles and aspirations associated with them. To remain competitive, brands must clearly communicate this non-monetary value and deliver it consistently across all consumer touchpoints.