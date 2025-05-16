Auto sector ad volumes on TV grew 7% in 2024: TAM report

The Indian auto sector significantly increased its advertising presence across television, print, radio, and digital platforms throughout 2024. Television ad volumes for the auto sector saw a 7% rise in 2024 compared to 2020, with a notable 40% surge in the fourth quarter (Q4) versus the first quarter (Q1) of 2024. Print advertising experienced even stronger growth, with ad space expanding by 27% in 2024 over 2020, and Q4 ad space jumping by 41% compared to Q1. Radio ad volumes for the auto sector reflected a 2.57-fold increase in 2024 from 2020. Digital platforms witnessed an almost twenty-fold explosion in ad impressions for the auto sector in 2024 when measured against 2020 levels.
Television advertising trends
Auto sector ad volumes on television grew steadily, recording a 7% increase in 2024 compared to 2020. When looking at 2024 quarterly trends, after moderate dips in Q2 (4%) and Q3 (3%), Q4 displayed a significant 40% rise in ad volumes over Q1.
Top categories and advertisers
Two-wheelers dominated TV advertising with a 44% share of ad volumes in 2024, followed by cars at 34%. TVS Motor Company led advertisers with a 14% share. The top five categories accounted for 93% of TV ad volumes. Notably, retail two-wheelers climbed to the 7th position in 2024 from 18th in 2023. Skoda Auto and Yamaha Motor India were new entrants in the top 10 advertisers list for 2024.
Leading brands and channel references
Honda Shine became the top brand in 2024, a significant jump from its 44th position in 2023. The top 10 brands contributed to 24% of total TV ad volumes, with seven new entrants in this list for 2024. News channels were the most preferred genre, capturing 63% of ad volumes, followed by movies at 16%. News bulletins were the top programme genre (50%). Prime time (18:00 to 22:59) was the most favoured time-band for auto advertising. Advertisers predominantly preferred 20-40 second ad spots.
Print advertising landscape
Print ad space for the auto sector witnessed a 27% growth in 2024 compared to 2020. A year-on-year comparison showed an 18% expansion from 2023 to 2024. Quarterly analysis for 2024 revealed a dip in Q2, followed by growth in Q3 and a substantial 41% surge in Q4 over Q1.
Dominant categories and advertisers
Cars (50%) and two-wheelers (41%) continued to be the top two categories in print advertising during 2024. These top two, along with the next three, contributed over 96% of the ad space. Maruti Suzuki India was the leading advertiser with a 16% share of ad space. The top 10 advertisers collectively held a 70% share.
Top brands and publication preferences
Honda Activa H Smart was the leading brand in print with a 5% share of ad space. Six of the top 10 brands were new to the list in 2024 compared to 2023. Hindi publications were the most popular, accounting for 43% of ad space, with general interest newspapers being the overwhelmingly preferred genre (97.7%). The North zone led in auto advertising with a 33% share. Sales promotions constituted 62% of ad space, with multiple promotions (49%) and discount promotions (46%) being the most common types.
Radio advertising insights
Radio ad volumes for the auto sector showed consistent growth, with a significant 157% increase in 2024 compared to 2020, and a 29% rise over 2023. The fourth quarter of 2024 saw a 48% growth in ad volume compared to the first quarter of the same year.
Key categories and advertisers
Cars were the dominant category on radio, accounting for 69% of ad volumes in 2024. The top five categories held a 94% share. Maruti Suzuki India remained the top advertiser with a 26% share of ad volumes. The top 10 advertisers contributed 69% of radio ad volumes.
Leading brands and regional focus
Maruti Suzuki Arena ascended to the top brand position in 2024. Four of the top 10 brands belonged to Maruti Suzuki India. Gujarat was the leading state for auto advertising on radio, with a 17% share of ad volumes. The top five states contributed 58% of ad volumes. Evening (17:00 to 21:59) and morning (06:00 to 10:59) were the preferred time-bands, collectively accounting for 83% of ad volumes.
Digital advertising surge
Digital ad impressions for the auto sector experienced massive growth, increasing almost tenfold in 2021 and over twentyfold in 2023 and 2024, compared to 2020. There was a slight 1% growth in ad impressions in 2024 compared to 2023. Ad impressions during Q2 of 2024 showed a 10% increase compared to Q1.
Top categories and advertisers
Cars secured the top position with 55% share of ad impressions on digital platforms, followed by two-wheelers at 26% in 2024. The top five categories accounted for 91% of ad impressions. Maruti Suzuki India led the advertisers with a 22% share. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India and Mahindra & Mahindra were new entrants to the top 10 advertisers list in 2024. The top 10 advertisers held 62% of ad impressions.
Prominent brands and transaction Methods
Hyundai Motor India rose to the top brand position in 2024, a dramatic climb from its 101st position in 2023. Seven of the top 10 brands were new entrants in 2024. The top 10 brands contributed 37% of ad impressions. Programmatic was the dominant transaction method, accounting for 89% of impressions for digital advertising in the auto sector in 2024.
The consistent and significant growth in advertising spend across all major media platforms underscores the auto sector's robust health and competitive intensity. As consumer preferences evolve and digital engagement deepens, the strategic allocation of advertising budgets will remain crucial for brands seeking to maintain and expand their market share in the dynamic Indian automotive landscape. The trends observed in 2024 suggest a continued reliance on a multi-platform approach to reach diverse audiences effectively.