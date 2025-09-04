64% of consumers to complete entire festive shopping journey online: InMobi Advertising and Glance report

India’s festive season has always been a high point for brands, but the 2025 shopping outlook shows sharper intent and stronger digital adoption than ever before. According to The Marketer’s Guide to India’s Festive Season 2025 by InMobi Advertising and Glance, consumers are entering this period with higher budgets, new expectations, and an increasing reliance on technology to guide their decisions.

The findings reveal that 83% of consumers plan to increase their spending compared to last year, with average spends expected to cross ₹23,000. Six in ten shoppers are likely to spend over ₹10,000, while categories like apparel (63%), beauty and wellness (42%), and home décor (40%) remain the most popular. Nearly 38% of shoppers begin their festive buying as early as two months before the season, signalling a strong opportunity for brands to capture early intent.

Digital-first journeys dominate the path to purchase. 64% of consumers now plan to complete their festive shopping fully online, while 83% research on digital platforms before buying. Three in four also prefer saving offers in apps to revisit later. Discovery itself is multi-channel, with shoppers noticing festive inspiration across social media (96%), in-app content (95%), OTT (92%), e-commerce sites (88%), lock screens (85%), and even outdoor and TV.

AI has emerged as the defining trend. Nearly eight in ten consumers actively seek AI-powered recommendations, while 87% favour virtual try-ons for confidence in purchase decisions. AI-led experiences on idle TV screens (88%) and lock screens (87%) are also well received. The report highlights that 92% are more likely to purchase when they encounter a brand consistently across mobile, CTV, and web.

Performance trends from the 2024 festive season back this shift to digital-first, AI-led campaigns. Full-screen playable ads delivered 1.5x higher click-through rates, Connected TV banners drove 1.3x higher engagement, and Glance lock screen ads lifted impressions by over 200% for e-commerce and quick commerce brands. Native lock-screen videos and influencer-led festive content are also drawing higher engagement than traditional approaches.

As festive sentiment grows stronger each year, the report urges brands to act early, build omnichannel consistency, and lean on AI to deliver hyper-personalised experiences. For marketers, the opportunity lies in turning festive inspiration into instant action and showing up where consumers are most engaged, across devices, channels, and moments.

Check out the complete InMobi Advertising and Glance report to explore more marketing insights into India’s Festive Season 2025: