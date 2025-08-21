80% of consumers to shop online this festive season; 90% influenced by ads: Report

A majority of Indian consumers are expected to do most of their festive shopping online this year, with advertising playing a major role in shaping purchase decisions, according to a report by Integral Ad Science (IAS).

The study conducted in July 2025 with 501 consumers reveals that 80% festive shoppers are planning to shop more online this year, with the majority of consumers planning to start their festive shopping before September.

The study found that 80% of consumers plan to shop mainly online, with nearly one-third (31.9%) relying entirely on e-commerce. About 48% said they will buy more online than in-store, while only 2.6% plan to shop only in physical outlets. Mobile will dominate as the preferred device, with 82.6% of consumers saying they will use their phones most for festive purchases.

Advertising remains central to consumer choices. According to the study, 90% of shoppers believe online ads are important in helping them discover new products and promotions. Among them, 61% called ads ‘very important’. Context also matters; 60% of consumers said ads based on their past purchases are useful, while 53% value ads placed on safe, reputable sites or those relevant to the content they are consuming.

The study also highlights the growing influence of digital platforms. 69% of consumers said they will increase their use of social media for shopping, followed by 68% for video platforms like YouTube and 60% for e-commerce/retail sites. Discounts and promotions (66%) and festival-related content (63%) were identified as the biggest drivers of purchase decisions, alongside online ads (56%) and social media influencers (54%).

Shopping budgets are also set to rise. About 86% of consumers said they will spend more than last year, with nearly half reporting a ‘significant increase’. At the same time, 67% plan to shop earlier to avoid high prices and 65% will pay closer attention to discounts.

The report noted that impressions served alongside festive shopping content tend to spike during late November and early December. Between November 24 and December 2, impressions were up 233% compared to early November.

The findings suggest that this festive season will be marked by strong online spending, with advertising, especially contextually relevant and safe placements, playing a critical role in influencing consumer behaviour.