Cricket engagement rises 28% with 32 million pageviews in 90 days ahead of IPL 2026: Report

In India, cricket is more than a sport; it is a shared rhythm that shapes conversations across the country. That connection is now clearly reflected online, with cricket-related content generating over 32 million pageviews in the last 90 days, registering a 28% increase compared to the prior 45-day window. As India moves closer to IPL 2026, these data points to a clear shift in audience behaviour with engagement no longer concentrated around match days alone but is building earlier and sustaining longer, well ahead of the tournament calendar.

These insights emerge from Taboola Newsroom, Taboola’s data intelligence platform that analyses real-time content consumption across the open web. Unlike earlier seasons where attention spiked closer to live fixtures, current engagement is being driven by a steady stream of updates around schedules, squad movements, tournament developments and leadership decisions, signalling a move from isolated peaks to continuous momentum.

Among all cricket-related narratives, the T20 format has emerged as the single strongest driver of engagement, driving 16 million pageviews and recording a sharp 240% surge. Coverage linked to schedules, squad announcements and tournament developments continues to anchor pre-IPL conversations, reinforcing T20 cricket’s central role in sustaining audience interest well before the season begins.

Global tournaments are further amplifying this early build-up. T20 World Cup-related content reported 13 million pageviews, registering a substantial 522% increase, as audiences closely followed fixtures, qualification scenarios and team combinations. This sustained interest highlights how marquee international events are extending cricket engagement across longer periods rather than triggering short-lived spikes.

Within this broader momentum, marquee rivalries continue to act as powerful accelerators. India vs Pakistan-related content generated 1.1 million pageviews, reflecting a 59% increase, with traffic closely aligned to T20 and tournament-led narratives that intensified fan attention during key phases of the cricket calendar.

Beyond on-field action, institutional developments are providing continuity to this sustained engagement. BCCI-related content generated 6.8 million pageviews, driven by consistent interest in squad selections, administrative decisions and team planning ahead of IPL 2026. Leadership and decision-making narratives remain an important layer in keeping audiences engaged between competitive milestones.

Player-led stories, meanwhile, demonstrate depth of interest tied closely to form and selection. Content around Suryakumar Yadav brought 1.8 million pageviews, growing 136%, while Abhishek Sharma-related coverage surged 305% to reach 1.4 million pageviews. These focused engagement patterns indicate that fans are increasingly tracking performance-driven narratives well ahead of the IPL season.

Taken together, the data signals a clear evolution in how cricket audiences are engaging ahead of IPL 2026, where attention is consolidating earlier, sustaining longer, and being shaped by a continuous flow of competitive, institutional and player-led narratives rather than isolated match-day moments.

Why this matters for brands ahead of IPL 2026

The patterns emerging point to a structural shift in how cricket audiences are forming attention. Engagement is no longer concentrated around match days alone; it is building steadily across formats, tournaments, rivalries, and player narratives well before the IPL begins, ahead of the peak clutter and cost inflation period.

For advertisers, the shift favours earlier engagement during the pre- tournament build-up period in the cricket calendar over match-day bursts, enabling smarter budget phasing across the cricket calendar before peak clutter sets in. For publishers, it underscores the importance of continuous, cricket-led storytelling ahead of fixtures to build momentum and sustain audience attention. For brands, the implication is a shift from momentary visibility to sustained presence.















