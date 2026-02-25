Cricket season boosts travel beyond metros; 60% Gen Z plan to attend live matches in 2026: Report

India’s cricket season is driving a rise in domestic travel, according to new data released by Airbnb, which shows year-on-year growth in searches and bookings across match-hosting cities, including several beyond major metro hubs.

As major tournaments take place between February and May, travel demand is spreading to cities such as Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur and Lucknow.

According to Airbnb internal data, searches by Indian guests for several match-hosting cities during the cricket season increased compared to the same period last year, with some of the strongest growth recorded in non-metro centres.

Ranchi saw nearly a 120% increase in searches year-on-year.

Thiruvananthapuram recorded over 110% growth in searches year-on-year.

Jaipur and Lucknow witnessed increases of over 70% and 60% in searches year-on-year, respectively.

The data indicates that high-profile matches are contributing to increased travel to tier-2 cities.

Searches for stays by Indians in Colombo during the India vs Pakistan match weekend (14-17 February 2026) rose more than 325% compared with last year, while nights booked also recorded a year-on-year increase.

Ahead of the cricket World Cup final window (7-10 March 2026), Ahmedabad saw nearly a 170% increase in searches year-on-year.

An Airbnb survey, titled Experience-Led Travel Insights, found that nearly 60% of India’s Gen Z respondents said they plan to travel to attend live cricket matches in 2026, and 70% prefer to attend with friends or family. More than half (53%) said they extend trips beyond match days to explore local culture and neighbourhoods. The median trip length for a cricket match was 3-4 days.

Search trends suggest group travel is increasing. In Ahmedabad, searches for entire homes were nearly double those for private rooms. Searches for homes with two or more bedrooms grew in Ahmedabad (almost 50% increase), Kangra (up nearly 90%), and Visakhapatnam (up over 75%).

Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, Country Head - India and Southeast Asia, Airbnb, said, “Cricket has long united the country in spirit. What we’re seeing now is that same energy translating into travel, with fans building meaningful trips around the game. Increasingly, these moments go beyond the stadium; people are extending their stays, travelling with friends and family, and exploring destinations more deeply. On Airbnb, we’re seeing this shift firsthand, as travellers choose homes that allow them to stay together, experience neighbourhoods more authentically, and turn match days into fuller, more memorable getaways. It’s a powerful example of how culture shapes travel and creates meaningful impact for local communities.”

The data suggests that travel linked to major cricket fixtures is expanding beyond traditional gateway cities, contributing to more geographically distributed tourism demand.