Dentsu records over Rs 98 million CSR spend in FY25: Report

Dentsu India has released its Impact Forward 2024-25 CSR Report, highlighting a total spend of over Rs 98 million in the current financial year towards education, healthcare, women’s empowerment, digital inclusion, and environmental sustainability.

The report, jointly published by Dentsu India and Dentsu Global Services, documents collaborations with 27 NGOs across the country. These partnerships have supported over 72,000 students through learning programmes, over 17,000 pregnant women through maternal care programmes, and more than 300 farmers through solar irrigation and afforestation projects. Additionally, 15,000 saplings were planted.

Commenting on the report, Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, dentsu said, “Every number in this report represents a person, a family, a community touched by our collective effort. Impact Forward 2024-25 is about turning compassion into action and demonstrating how business can be a force for good - where innovation, empathy, and collaboration create lasting change for the future we all share.”

Belliappa Mathanda, President, Dentsu Global Services, added, “CSR at dentsu is about seeing the difference we can make in people’s lives. Supporting education, healthcare, and livelihoods is part of how we strengthen communities and help build a better tomorrow.”

Through its B2B2S (Business-to-Business-to-Society) philosophy, the agency said it will continue partnering with clients and NGOs to drive inclusive and sustainable growth.