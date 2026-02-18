Digital now drives 60% of India’s ₹1.55 lakh crore ad market: Pitch Madison Advertising Report

Madison World today unveiled the Pitch Madison Advertising Report (PMAR) 2026, revealing that India’s advertising market reached ₹1,55,105 crore in 2025 under an expanded ADEX definition, growing 12% over 2024. By fully incorporating Quick Commerce (Q-Comm) and MSME Digital spends into the market sizing, the report confirms that Digital already accounts for 60% of India’s ad market, with Traditional media at 40%.

India ADEX 2025 Actual and 2026 Forecast (₹ Crores)

Medium 2025

Actual 2025

(Share) 2026

Forecast 2026F

(Share) 2026F vs 2025

(Growth) TV (Linear) 32,855 21% 32,855 19% 0% Print 20,866 13% 21,388 12% 3% Radio 2,515 2% 2,388 1% -5% Cinema 877 1% 921 1% 5% Outdoor 4,835 3% 5,077 3% 5% Total Traditional 61,948 40% 62,629 36% 1% Digital (Includes E-comm + CTV) 53,342 34% 63,000 36% 18% Digital - Q-Comm 4,000 3% 6,000 3% 50% Digital - MSME 35,814 23% 42,976 25% 20% Total Digital 93,156 60% 111,976 64% 20% Total ADEX 155,104 100% 174,605 100% 13%

On the legacy definition used in earlier PMAR editions, ADEX grew 7% to ₹1,15,291 crore, with Digital at 46% and Traditional at 54%, providing continuity with previous years and global benchmarks. Together, the two series show the same reality from different angles: headline growth has moderated, but the structure of Indian ADEX has flipped decisively in favour of Digital.

A bigger, more Digital, more complex market

Under the expanded definition, Total Digital ADEX in 2025 stood at ₹93,156 crore (60% share), up 22% from ₹76,261 crore in 2024, while Traditional media declined 1% to ₹61,949 crore (40% share). Digital comprises three components: core Digital (Search, Social, Video, Display, Ecommerce), Q‑Comm advertising (₹4,000 crore) and MSME Digital spends (₹35,814 crore).

PMAR 2026 forecasts that, on this expanded base, India’s ADEX will reach ₹1,74,605 crore in 2026, implying 12–13% growth and pushing Digital’s share to about 64% (₹1,11,976 crore). On the old definition, ADEX is expected to grow about 9% to roughly ₹1,25,600 crore, underlining that incremental market value is now being created primarily in new‑age Digital ecosystems.

Three engines powering India’s ADEX: PMAR 2026 identifies three structural engines behind India’s advertising growth:

Large Screen (TV + CTV)

In 2025, Linear TV ADEX fell 5% to ₹32,855 crore and TV ad volumes dropped 10%, driven by FMCG cuts, smaller advertiser exits and genre shifts away from commodity GECs. Yet when Connected TV (CTV) is added, Large Screen (TV+CTV) grew to ₹38,855 crore, up by approx. 4%, with CTV alone doubling to an estimated

₹6,000 crore. For 2026, PMAR forecasts Large Screen to rise to about ₹40,855 crore (+5%), with CTV expected to grow by another third to about ₹8,000 crore, even as Linear TV remains flat. Video budgets are being redistributed from Linear TV into CTV and premium sports/impact properties, not exiting the television screen.

Retail Media C Quick Commerce

Within core Digital, E-commerce, and Retail Media, advertising reached ₹10,257 crore in 2025, growing 27% over 2024, making Retail Media one of the fastest‑growing components of Digital ADEX. In parallel, Q‑Comm advertising on platforms like Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart scaled from ₹1,325 crore to ₹4,000 crore, a 202% jump. PMAR 2026 projects Q‑Comm ADEX to touch about ₹6,000 crore in 2026, implying 50% growth and cementing its status as a core performance engine. Together, Retail Media and Q‑Comm now represent a five‑figure‑crore “media‑to‑money” engine.

MSME Digital

PMAR 2026 estimates that MSME Digital advertising spends stood at ₹35,814 crore in 2025, up 21% over 2024, and are expected to grow 20% to about ₹42,976 crore in 2026.

MSME budgets already represent about 38% of core Digital ADEX, making this “invisible majority” of small and mid‑sized advertisers collectively almost as large as either Linear TV or Print as standalone media.