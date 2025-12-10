Diwali drives 28 million pageviews as Q4 transforms into a continuous engagement season: Report

India’s digital ecosystem closed 2025 with sustained momentum, revealing a shift in audience behaviour across the open web. According to signals from Taboola Newsroom, the fourth quarter no longer followed the traditional pattern of a Diwali spike followed by an immediate decline. Instead, audience activity continued steadily from one seasonal moment to the next, extending engagement across the quarter.

Diwali drove the strongest lift, generating more than 28 million pageviews and rising 573% compared to the previous 45 days. Interest spanned décor, rituals, gifting, shopping, food planning, and regional celebrations. Unlike previous years, post-Diwali activity remained high, creating a natural transition into subsequent weeks.

Christmas engagement rose earlier than usual, climbing 298% as audiences entered holiday mode before December. Content related to food, entertainment, and family activities supported this continuation, marking Q4 as a connected cultural season rather than a short festival-focused period.

Technology content maintained strong activity, closing the quarter with 10 million pageviews. AI developments, workplace topics, and H-1B visa updates drove interest, while entertainment remained steady, drawing 21 million pageviews across films, celebrity news, nostalgia, and lifestyle content. Food and travel also anchored the quarter, with travel rising 14% through itinerary planning and transit information, and food generating 3.3 million pageviews.

Sports generated one of the sharpest lifts, with the World Cup producing 5.8 million pageviews and a 260% rise. Match coverage and performance analysis contributed to sustained attention, blending with other seasonal content.

Collectively, these trends indicate that Q4 2025 functioned as a continuous timeline of engagement, contrasting with earlier years when attention centred primarily around Diwali. For marketers, this signals the importance of maintaining presence beyond the festival period, aligning campaigns with multiple connected moments to match evolving audience behaviour.

Taboola Newsroom concludes that India’s Q4 now operates as a longer, more connected cultural season, driven by sustained interest across festivals, entertainment, technology, food, travel, and sports.