90% fans shop during cricket season; 1 in 5 seek AI recommendations: Report

A new report by InMobi, Glance and AppsFlyer highlights how Indian cricket fans increasingly use multiple screens and engage in shopping during the cricket season.

According to the report “Decoding Indian Cricket Fans 2026,” 8 in 10 cricket fans watch matches on television, while 90% use their phones while watching matches. About 1 in 2 fans seek content during idle moments on smartphone lock screens or ambient TV screens.

The study also found that 9 in 10 fans are likely to shop during the cricket season, with 1 in 5 planning to spend more than Rs 25,000 on purchases. Food and beverages lead the shopping categories at 69%, followed by groceries at 43% and apparel and accessories, including team merchandise, at 42%.

During match hours, 85% of fans browse social media, 57% order food, 30% shop and 28% play games on their phones, the report noted.

The research also highlighted the role of offers and promotions in driving purchases. Around 70% of fans said cricket-themed offers influence their shopping decisions, while 59% are motivated by general discounts and 50% by content featuring players.

It also noted that one in 5 shoppers actively seek AI-powered recommendations while shopping between the matches.

The report stated that fans are most likely to notice ads on mobile apps, brand and e-commerce websites and social media they use daily. The smartphone lock screen is 10% more likely to draw attention than billboards and outdoor hoardings.

Based on an on-device survey of 922 Indian Android and iOS users, the report also noted that connected TV and mobile platforms are becoming key touchpoints for advertisers during the cricket season as audiences increasingly consume content across devices. It encourages brands to build campaigns across multiple screens and use personalised messaging to connect with audiences during key moments of the tournament.

It encourages advertisers to leverage app ownership and app engagement data across credit cards and investment apps, quick-commerce and food delivery apps, and e-commerce apps. Reach affluent urban Indian audiences who are engaging 275% more than with other CTVs.

The findings also suggest that the cricket season remains one of the highest-attention periods for marketers in India, shaping how audiences watch matches, interact with content and make purchases.