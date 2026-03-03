1 in 2 fans want content in idle moments on lock screens and ambient TV: InMobi Advertising and Glance Report

Cricket in India is now a multi-screen, full-funnel growth opportunity, finds the Decoding Indian Cricket Fans: Consumer and Marketing Trends 2026 report.

Cricket in India has always been a high-impact moment for brands. It brings unparalleled visibility for campaigns, commanding scale, cultural relevance and collective attention. In 2026, it has become a high-intent, multi-screen, full-funnel growth engine. It is now about measurable impact and engaging cricket fans across touchpoints, including TV, mobile, CTV, lock screens and apps. Brands must now take a multi-pronged approach to transform match moments into commerce moments and make the most of the cricket season.

According to Decoding Indian Cricket Fans: Consumer and Marketing Trends, 2026, the latest report by InMobi Advertising and Glance in collaboration with AppsFlyer, cricket is no longer a single-screen experience.

Truly multi-screen, even in idle moments

While watching a match on TV, 9 out of 10 fans scroll on their phones. And half of these cricket fans seek content in idle moments on smartphone lock screens and ambient TVs, challenging traditional assumptions about high-impact media placements.

Fans report that they are most likely to notice ads within the mobile apps they use daily, on brand and e-commerce websites, and across social platforms. 85% browse social media, 57% order food, 30% shop, and 28% play games while the match is on.

Notably, Glance found that its ambient TV screens that offer relevant, AI-powered discovery see 275% more engagement than traditional CTV screens. Additionally, the research found that the smartphone lock screen is 10% more likely to draw attention than billboards and outdoor hoardings.

These screens are not a place for mindless scrolling alone. 9 out of 10 fans are likely to shop during the cricket season, and they are likely to make high-ticket purchases, with 1 in 5 planning to spend over Rs 25,000.

Cricket compresses the funnel into a must-tap-into opportunity. Discovery, comparison, and checkouts increasingly happen within the same session. And as lock screens and CTVs become ambient storytelling surfaces, the opportunity for brands lies in designing immersive, interactive formats rather than relying solely on conventional video dominance.

The rise of agentic shopping

Shopping has transformed completely, with AI becoming a critical component, as 1 in 5 shoppers actively seek AI-powered recommendations. Personalised nudges, especially during live match moments, are powerful conversion drivers that brands absolutely cannot ignore.

To make the most of this opportunity, brands must run IPL-themed offers and feature players, as they work as excellent incentives for 70% and 50% of fans, respectively.

High growth window for apps

For app marketers, the cricket season presents scale with distinct category-level variations.

Sports apps experience approximately a threefold increase in installs during the season. Entertainment apps grow 20-25%, while gaming apps see a 10-15% uplift. Install momentum often extends beyond the tournament period, particularly on iOS devices.

The report recommends front-loading value within the first 72 hours through personalised alerts, contextual content and tailored onboarding journeys to maximise lifetime value.

Sustaining the advantage

A key takeaway from the report is that high-performing marketers do not treat the cricket season as a short-term spike. Instead, they stay present throughout the year, establish measurement frameworks 4-6 weeks in advance, prioritise incrementality over last-click attribution, build audiences early, and extend remarketing efforts into the festive quarter.

Download Decoding Indian Cricket Fans: Consumer and Marketing Trends 2026 to capture high-intent fans before the next match: