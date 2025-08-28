Festive quarter to record 30% annual housing sales of 2025: Report

Housing sales in India slowed during the first half of 2025, covering the January to June period, according to the Festive Realty Outlook 2025 by Housing.com. The report attributes the decline to a phase of correction following two years of strong growth.

Despite this slowdown, historic patterns indicate that demand typically revives during the festive quarter from September to December. Data from the last five years shows that this period consistently emerges as the strongest for housing sales.

Between 2020 and 2024, sales in the fourth quarter contributed 25-35% of annual volumes, making it the most significant quarter each year.

Even in weaker cycles, such as post-COVID in 2020, Q4 recorded a 32% increase over Q3, reflecting the resilience of festive demand.

In most years, transactions in Q4 have been 10-15% higher than Q3, supported by festive buying trends. Based on these trends observed over the last five years, the report estimates that Q4 2025 could account for at least 30% of annual housing sales, reaffirming its position as the decisive quarter for the sector.

Developers are expected to align new launches and attractive schemes with the festive season to capture demand and offset the measured performance of the first half of the year.

Speaking about the report, Praveen Sharma, CEO, REA India, Housing.com, said, “The festive calendar, beginning with Ganesh Utsav, followed by Navratri and Diwali, has always been the strongest demand driver of India’s housing market, often contributing nearly a third of annual sales. While the first half of 2025 has been relatively measured, we are entering this festive period with renewed optimism… We believe Q4 2025 will not only mark a seasonal revival, but could also reset the growth momentum for the sector as we step into 2026.”