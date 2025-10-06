Festive quarter expected to trigger 10x surge in jewellery brand spends: Blackcoffee Media Report

The festive season consistently represents the most important period for India’s jewellery market, with brands generating a significant portion of annual revenue during these months. Understanding evolving consumer behaviour, emerging trends, and the effectiveness of digital campaigns is essential for brands aiming to maximise festive impact. Blackcoffee Media, conducted research across brands such as HYOU Fine Jewelry, Amama Jewellery, Inaya Jewelry, Sally Skoufis, and Complimento, providing actionable insights on how performance-led strategies are shaping engagement and sales.

Brands adopting a performance-focused approach have achieved measurable results. Amama Jewellery recorded a 600% revenue increase over two years, highlighting the power of disciplined creative execution, strategic media allocation, and targeted campaigns in driving conversions.

Additionally, the research identifies several key trends influencing the 2025 festive season. Consumers are increasingly gravitating towards sustainable and conscious jewellery, while influencer-plus-performance campaigns are delivering higher ROI. Digital channels are proving critical, with WhatsApp campaigns achieving 45–60% open rates and over 90% click-through rates, Instagram Reels generating three times higher engagement than static content, and carousel ads performing 30–50% better. Creative agility, funnel-aligned messaging, and consistent performance tracking remain essential to converting attention into sales.

The findings also emphasise the importance of combining on-ground activations with influencer collaborations to deepen emotional connections, particularly as Tier-III buyers and NRIs increasingly contribute to sales growth. During Diwali, jewellery transactions surged 137%, and half of shoppers purchased jewellery as gifts, further highlighting gifting as a key driver. Aligning campaigns with culturally relevant storytelling, personalised messaging, and stage-specific funnel strategies allows brands to convert engagement into meaningful results while strengthening consumer trust and loyalty.

By integrating early planning, regular creative refreshes, and data-driven optimisation, jewellery brands can navigate the unpredictable festive quarter more effectively. Leveraging these insights ensures not only improved sales performance but also the ability to build lasting relationships with a diverse and evolving consumer base.

Download the report below for detailed insights into shopper behaviour, campaign strategies, and performance outcomes: