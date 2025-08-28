Gaming app installs up 29%, food & drink apps rise 16% post-festive peak: Report

India’s festive app economy is showing signs of a structural shift, with activity no longer concentrated around Diwali week but extending into a nine-week period, according to the India Festive Report 2025 by AppsFlyer. The findings are based on 20.5 million app installs and $576 million in user acquisition and remarketing spend tracked between October and December 2024.

The data highlights that high-intent user behaviour continues well beyond the traditional festive peak:

Gaming apps recorded 29% post-Diwali install growth, though remarketing remained limited, pointing to missed opportunities in retention. Food and Drink apps saw a 16% post-peak install increase.

Android remarketing spend in travel rose 40% and in Shopping 26% after the festival week, while iOS re-engagement declined despite strong user acquisition. iOS Shopping apps experienced a 20% rise in session volume after Diwali, highlighting untapped opportunities in reactivation and engagement.

Top ten Shopping apps grew their share of Paying Users by 32% year-on-year, outperforming the category with smoother flows and stronger brand trust.

Fraud rates spiked in the post-festive period, Food and Drink on iOS hit 60% (a 176% increase), while Android Entertainment fraud rose 74%.

The report notes that Q4 2025 is marked by a longer cycle of consumer engagement, requiring marketers to adjust the timing and sequencing of campaigns. It suggests, to retain users beyond Day 7, brands should implement segmented push campaigns and reactivation flows between Days 10 and 14.

The study also emphasises the need for stronger fraud protection measures during gifting and regional festive peaks, when attribution systems are more vulnerable.

Speaking on the report, Rishad Chindamada, Vertical Head of Gaming, Tech, Health & Education at Meta, said, “The festive season drives a significant surge in consumer demand and purchase intent, offering a prime opportunity for brands to accelerate growth by leveraging mobile and digital strategies. Mobile platforms drive rapid acquisition and re-engagement, enhanced by digital penetration and AI tools optimising campaigns. Full-funnel marketing across channels like Business Messaging and Reels ensures engagement from awareness to retention. As brands leverage data-driven insights and targeted segmentation, they can maximise festive growth and build lasting loyalty.”