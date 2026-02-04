There is a gap between AI accessibility and AI education: Report

GIPSI, the insights division of Tonic Worldwide, has released EduInsight 2026, a report outlining five trends shaping education in India, including AI, social media and marketing pressures are reshaping learning, admissions and early careers, with data pointing to growing gaps between AI use and AI education.

The report places AI, digital behaviour and education marketing at the centre of current shifts in the sector.

Social media has emerged as a key branding and recruitment tool for education institutions. Platforms now act as ‘digital brochures,’ with more than 141,000 posts tagged #campusdiaries. Content showcasing campus life, student experiences and alumni success increasingly influences enrolment decisions, the report said.

EduInsight also pointed to a widening gap between access to AI tools and formal AI education. While enrolment velocity for AI-related courses rose to three students per minute in 2025, only 7% of faculty said they felt prepared to lead AI-focused curriculum changes, despite 55% claiming intermediate AI skills.

The report warned that widespread AI use may be encouraging what it called ‘artificial learning.’ Visits to AI-based homework assistance platforms rose 45.7% in late 2025, while 45% of teachers reported a decline in original thinking among students, according to the findings.

It also noted a shift in learning behaviour, with students prioritising adaptability over static knowledge. Videos focused on ‘study smarter’ techniques drew more than 22.8 million views on YouTube in 2025, while searches for continuous professional development crossed 1.2 million, signalling increased demand for lifelong learning.

At the same time, the report said employers are raising expectations for entry-level candidates. Searches for portfolio websites averaged more than 573,000 a month, reflecting pressure on fresh graduates to show practical work and digital credentials before interviews.

Commenting on the findings, Anjali Malthankar, Global Strategy Director and Head, GIPSI, Tonic Worldwide sais, “Unlike FMCG, education has always been media shy and followed a conservative route to brand building. In the age of AI and SM it’s imperative that the brands control their own narrative and listen to how prospects are behaving. The lack of activity and action can make brands vulnerable in the digital first world. The EduInsight mini-report highlights actionable insights that identifies the gaps and opportunities for the edu-learning brands.”

Unmisha Bhatt, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Tonic Worldwide, added, “The 2026 EduInsight report captures a pivotal sea of change where social media and AI have redefined the education brand narrative. This report is built to drive real business decisions, by empowering education brands to transform evolving consumer truths into meaningful market moves. Having worked on multiple education brands and with expertise in this vertical, we realise that this is a crucial period for most education brands for admissions and hence this report will enable them to drive their communication and campaigns in the right direction.”