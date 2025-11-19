India’s top hundred brands reach $523.5 billion in value: Kantar report

India’s 100 most valuable brands reached a combined valuation of $523.5 billion in 2025, according to the newly released Kantar BrandZ 'Most Valuable Indian Brands report.' The total value represents around 13% of India’s GDP, with this year’s ranking expanding to 100 brands and showing 6% year-on-year growth. Overall, 34 brands increased their value, reflecting the rising economic and strategic importance of brand-building in India.

HDFC Bank returned to the top position as India’s most valuable brand, rising 18% to nearly $45 billion. The bank’s brand value has grown 377% since 2014, the year the first BrandZ India study was released. This year’s top five brands include Tata Consultancy Services, Airtel, Infosys and ICICI Bank, with the top 10 collectively contributing 47% of the total brand value in the ranking.

The report includes 18 new entrants. UltraTech Cement debuted at No. 7 with a valuation of $14.5 billion, reflecting the addition of “Materials” as a newly recognised category. Other new entries include retail chain Westside and value fashion brand Zudio.

Zomato was the fastest riser for the second consecutive year, climbing 10 places to No. 21 and increasing its brand value by 69% to reach $6 billion. Travel and hospitality brands also recorded strong growth, with Taj up 55%, IndiGo up 42%, MakeMyTrip up 45%, and Mahindra increasing 53%, supported by growing consumer appetite for experiences and lifestyle-led services.

The report highlights how deep consumer understanding, innovation, and meaningful differentiation underpin brand resilience. Cement brands appeared in the Top 100 for the first time, pointing to the expanding value of infrastructure-linked categories. The study also emphasises that brands demonstrating clear relevance and distinctiveness — including HDFC Bank, Taj Hotels and Royal Enfield — have consistently outperformed the broader market since 2019.

Kantar notes that sustained brand measurement, strategic investment, and alignment with evolving consumer expectations remain central to brand growth in the current landscape.

Deepender Rana, Executive Managing Director, South Asia, Kantarsadi, “While the overall brand value growth has slowed to 6%, India’s ten fastest growing brands grew by an average of 42%, which is an astounding seven times faster. This outperformance is largely due to investment in driving meaningful difference, innovating and staying close to the needs of the consumers. While there is pressure to push short term sales via performance marketing, Kantar’s BrandZ rankings are proof that marketers and board rooms alike can rest assured, knowing their investment in brand building delivers great shareholder returns.”

Soumya Mohanty, Managing Director & Chief Solutions Officer, South Asia, Kantar said,

"Our analysis confirms that brands can outperform market conditions, even in the face of headwinds, when they are built on a foundation of deep consumer understanding. These resilient brands don’t just survive - they grow by staying closely aligned with evolving consumer needs and expectations. In today’s landscape, understanding how consumers experience and interpret your brand is no longer optional, it’s a strategic imperative. Sustained measurement and actionable insights enable brands to forge stronger customer connections, maintain relevance and secure long-term competitive advantage.”



