Indian Box Office hits ₹1,430 Cr in July, highest monthly total of 2025

The Indian box office saw record earnings in July 2025, collecting ₹1,430 crore in gross revenues, according to data from Ormax Media. This makes July the highest-grossing month of the year so far.

The performance was driven by two major releases. The Hindi film Saiyaara led the chart with ₹392 crore, making it the second-highest earner of the year after Chhaava. The multi-lingual animated feature Mahavatar Narsimha followed with ₹259 crore, with Hindi contributing three-fourths of its earnings. Together, the two films accounted for more than 45 per cent of the month’s total collections.

Hollywood releases also played a key role in boosting revenues. 'Jurassic World Rebirth' and 'Superman' & 'The Fantastic Four: The First Steps' ranked among the month’s top ten films, continuing the strong run of international titles in India. Hollywood’s share of the domestic box office rose to 12 per cent for January to July 2025, compared to 10 per cent in the first half of the year. This is higher than its contribution in 2023 (9 per cent) and 2024 (8 per cent).

Regional cinema saw mixed results. Kannada films gained market share, rising from less than one per cent in June to more than two per cent in July, led by the horror-comedy Su From So. Malayalam films, in contrast, dropped from a 10 per cent share in June to eight per cent in July.

With July’s figures, the cumulative box office for 2025 now stands at ₹7,175 crore, up 22 per cent from the same period last year. At this pace, industry estimates suggest the year could close above ₹12,000 crore, potentially surpassing the record set in 2023 at ₹12,226 crore.

Hindi cinema continues to dominate the box office in 2025, with five titles in the year’s overall top ten list, excluding the multi-lingual Mahavatar Narsimha.