80% of Indian users discover new brands on Meta platforms: Report

Reels has emerged as India’s most-watched short-form video format, with 92% of surveyed users preferring it over other platforms, according to a study by IPSOS commissioned by Meta. The research, which surveyed more than 3,500 people across 33 centres in India, found that 95% of users watch Reels daily, at least 12 percentage points higher than other short-form video formats.

The study highlighted that 97% of consumers watch short-form videos at least once a day, making it the dominant form of content consumption in the country. Reels was identified as the top video-viewing platform among Gen Z and higher-income groups (NCCS A and B).

On creator engagement, Reels delivered about 33% higher engagement compared with other platforms surveyed. The report also found that content consumption on Reels was higher in categories such as fashion and style (+40% compared to other platforms), beauty and makeup (+20%), and music and movies (+16%).

The findings further indicated that Meta platforms play a significant role in brand discovery, with 80% of indian respondents saying they discover new brands there. Reels ads were reported to deliver twice the top-of-mind recall and four times stronger message association than long-form video ads, while being 1.5 times more effective in driving brand metrics compared to long-form skippable ads.

According to the report, Reels has not only become the leading short-form video format in India but has also influenced cultural conversations through trends such as dance challenges, memes, and beauty transitions, alongside driving higher brand engagement.

Commenting on the report, Arun Srinivas, Managing Director and Head, Meta (India), said, “India is leading the world in video adoption, and Reels is at the centre of this shift. Five years since its launch, Reels is India’s leading short-form video platform, driving massive engagement, shaping culture, and delivering real business impact. We’ll continue to innovate with AI, support creators, and help businesses unlock the power of short-form video.”