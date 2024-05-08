Interactive OLV boosts click-through rates by 377% compared to standard OLV ads: VDO.AI report

VDO.AI recently conducted a comprehensive study to assess the impact of interactive OLV ads. In comparison to traditional OLV formats, the study unveiled a 377% surge in click-through rates (CTR) for interactive OLV ads. With a focus on key demographics and premium website publishers, the campaign garnered an average of 1,000,000 impressions.

The study was launched across five major metropolitan areas, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru. While conventional OLV ads offer basic functions like play, pause, and rewind, they often lack the rich interactive elements required to fully engage audiences.

The key highlights of the report include:

Enhanced Click-Through Rate (CTR): The substantial 377% increase in CTR for interactive OLV ads suggests a heightened likelihood of viewers engaging with interactive components embedded within the ad.

Shift in Viewer Behavior: Interactive OLV saw a 4X increase in CTR, indicating that viewers interacting with the dynamic features were more open to the brand's messaging.

Moving Beyond Awareness: Interactive OLV compels viewers to take action, enabling brands to drive measurable outcomes beyond mere visibility.

Improved ROI: By converting a larger portion of viewers into website visitors or customers, interactive OLV campaigns yield a superior return on investment when compared to standard OLV formats.

Commenting on this rising trend, Amitt Sharma, CEO at VDO.AI, emphasized, “The results of our study clearly demonstrate the power of interactive OLV ads in engaging viewers and driving click-through rates to unprecedented levels.”

Arjit Schdeva, CTO at VDO.AI, further added, “The evolution of OLV towards interactive formats opens up a realm of possibilities for brands seeking to create immersive experiences that resonate with their target audience.”