Local brands make up 79% of APAC FMCG market, up from 74% a decade ago: Report

Local brands across Asia Pacific now account for nearly 79% of FMCG value share, up from 74% a decade ago, according to the latest ‘Made Local, Played Global’ report by Worldpanel by Numerator.

The report noted the shift reflects how local companies have moved beyond traditional manufacturing to become brand-led organisations that use consumer insight, digital tools and long-term investment strategies to compete more effectively. It notes that local brands are strengthening their position against global competitors across the region.

Speaking about the report findings, K Ramakrishnan, Managing Director- South Asia, Worldpanel by Numerator, said, “Asian brands have undergone a structural shift in how they compete. Rather than responding to market changes, they are proactively shaping them by leveraging data, deep consumer insight and enhanced organisational capabilities to anticipate demand and act with greater speed and precision. This forward-looking approach enables more effective innovation, stronger consumer relevance and increased confidence in competing both domestically and on the global stage.”

The report highlights that many local brands have expanded beyond domestic markets to become regional and global competitors. It attributes their growth to consistent investment in quality, purpose and brand building, alongside innovation and execution.

It identifies five capabilities common among leading APAC brands. Agility is cited as a core strength, supported by flatter organisational structures and faster decision-making.

Digital capability is also central, with companies using predictive analytics and integrated data systems to guide strategy and improve forecasting.

Long-term brand building, localisation in international markets and maintaining consumer trust are also described as key levers supporting expansion.

The advances in data and technology are expected to further strengthen Asian brands’ ability to anticipate demand and compete regionally and globally, while cultural relevance and consumer trust will remain critical to sustained growth.