Online orders in India rise 21%, fashion tops festive week spending: Report

Mitgo’s partner marketing network, Admitad, reported, online shopping platforms in India record a sharp increase in activity during Independence Day week, with total online orders rising by 21% compared to the same period last year. Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) also grew by 15%, while affiliate partners earned 18% more revenue than in 2024.

The analysis, based on more than 300,000 online orders, highlighted strong consumer demand despite a slight drop in average order value. Customers spent $34 per order this year, recording Average Order Value (AOV) down from $36 in 2024, reflecting smaller but more frequent purchases, the report stated.

Compared with a regular shopping week in 2025, Independence Day sales still stood out, with orders up by 8%, GMV up 5%, and publisher income up 6%.

Fashion accounted for the largest share of online purchases at 24%, followed by home goods (20%), electronics (15%), and beauty and self-care (8%). Automobiles, Parts & Accessories (6%), Toys & Hobbies (6%) and Sports & Entertainment (5%).Fashion sales grew 18% year-on-year, while beauty products rose 16% and home goods 14%.

The festive shopping surge was not limited to metro areas. Cities like New Delhi, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata led in order volumes, but demand from Tier-2 cities grew rapidly, showing wider adoption of digital shopping across India.

Neha Kulwal, Managing Director of Mitgo, APAC, said, “Independence Day has really turned into a key event for India’s online retail sector. This year’s numbers show just how much consumers look forward to festive offers—and that translates into real growth for both brands and publishers. While fashion and lifestyle continue to lead, the jump in home goods and beauty categories points to changing consumer interests. Our network’s mission? Help partners make the most of this festive momentum and tap into expanding e-commerce opportunities.”

With Diwali approaching, industry players expect the momentum to continue, further solidifying online platforms as a major driver of India’s retail growth, the report noted.